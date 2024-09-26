ParentED analysis reveals drop in number of Romanian children with parents working abroad

The number of children left in the care of relatives or in special protection systems due to their parents working abroad has significantly decreased over the past year in Romania, according to public data quoted in an analysis by ParentED. This trend may indicate an improvement in domestic economic conditions, but the issue remains a matter of national concern.

According to data from the National Authority for the Protection of Children’s Rights and Adoption (ANPDCA), as of March 2024, 61,007 children from over 50,000 families were in this situation. The figure shows a decrease compared to the same period last year when 72,902 cases from nearly 57,000 families were reported.

“This nearly 17% drop is encouraging, but although more parents are returning or assuming financial support roles without leaving the country, thousands of children still live far from those who provide them with their most crucial emotional foundation - the family,” ParentED said.

A concerning aspect is that some of these children enter special protection systems such as foster care or residential centers, where they face additional challenges related to adapting to new environments and the absence of constant parental contact.

“The emotional and psychological impact felt by these children can be profound and long-lasting, especially since their emotional and social development directly depends on the presence of a stable parental figure,” said Diana Bălan, ParentED representative.

