Latest film of Romanian director Radu Jude selected in 2021 Berlinale competition

Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc/ Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, the latest film of Romanian director Radu Jude was included in the main competition of this year’s Berlin International Film Festival - Berlinale.

The film, which follows what happens after a secondary-school teacher uploads an amateur porn video online, will have its world premiere at the festival. It stars Katia Pascariu, Claudia Ieremia, Olimpia Mălai, Nicodim Ungureanu, Alexandru Potocean, Andi Vasluianu, Alex Bogdan, Ilinca Manolache, Dana Voicu, Axinte, Adrian Enache, and Ilinca Hărnuț.

The list of films selected in the competition is available here. A total of 15 films, two of which are first features, will compete for the Golden Bear and the Silver Bears. Productions from 16 countries are represented in the competition.

Jude won the Silver Bear for best director at the 2015 Berlinale with Aferim!. His debut feature film, Cea mai fericită fată din lume/ The Happiest Girl in the World, won the CICAE Art Cinema award at the 2009 Berlinale. His 2012 feature Toată lumea din familia noastră/ Everybody in Our Family premiered in Berlinale’s Forum section. Last year, he had two films screened in the festival’s Forum section: Tipografic majuscul/ Uppercase Print and Ieșirea trenurilor din gară/ The Exit of the Trains.

His 2016 Inimi cicatrizate/ Scarred Hearts received two awards at the Locarno International Film Festival and brought him the best director award at the Mar del Plata Film Festival. Jude’s 2018 Îmi este indiferent dacă în istorie vom intra ca barbari/ I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians received the Crystal Globe Award at the 53rd edition of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival - the first Romanian feature to receive the distinction of the Czech film event.

Romanian director of Golden Bear winning-film, member of 2021 Berlinale international jury

(Photo: Silviu Ghetie/ courtesy of Rollercoaster PR)

[email protected]