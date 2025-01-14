Jonathon Wragg, Head of Secondary at Cambridge School of Bucharest: We work hard to make sure that students reach their full potential

Business Views

As Cambridge School of Bucharest continues its first year of offering parallel programmes in the last two years of Secondary school with both the International Baccalaureate (IB) and the British A-Levels, Jonathon Wragg, Head of Secondary school, explains what makes this offering so unique.

Can you tell us about your role as the Head of Secondary at Cambridge School of Bucharest?

Jonathon Wragg: It’s an exciting role with a diverse range of responsibilities. I get to work with students beginning their Secondary education in Year 7 all the way up to Sixth Formers planning their university applications. Whilst we have well-established systems that run through the school, every day brings something new – that’s what’s so great about the role.

This year, Cambridge School of Bucharest launched an IB Diploma Programme to run alongside the British A-Levels. What was the motivation behind this decision, and how do the two programmes complement each other?

Jonathon Wragg: The IBDP pathway is intended to complement our British A-Level pathway by offering an alternative approach to learning. Both are the gold-standard as international qualifications, but they cater to different types of learners. A-Levels, whilst flexible, offer deep specialisation through a narrower range of subjects. The IB, whilst providing specialisation, emphasises breadth and cross-curricular learning. The end result of either pathway is a world-class qualification, but we wanted to offer both styles of teaching and learning. Education doesn’t have to be one-size-fits-all!

For parents and students trying to decide between the IBDP and A Levels, what are some of the key differences between these two academic pathways?

Jonathon Wragg: Aside from the earlier point about breadth versus depth, there is also a significant difference in the structure of the school day. IB students have more contact time with teachers, in both structured lessons and supervised study time, and their timetables reflect this. British A-Levels require more independent study to complement fewer classes, and the resulting timetables have more free periods for students to utilise.

In addition, the IBDP requires that students draw links between their subjects and areas of learning, and this is built into their learning and assessments. This takes place in both their Theory of Knowledge course and their work on their ‘Extended Essay’. Though A-Level subjects do not require this level of interdisciplinary thinking, cross-curricular exploration can still offer significant benefits to all students.

Lastly, extra-curricular pursuits are so important for Year 12 and Year 13 students. In both pathways, students are given the space and time to pursue extra-curricular activities, but an important difference is that in the IBDP this is consolidated under the Creativity, Activity, Service (CAS) programme. This provides structure and recognition for extra-curricular pursuits in Key Stage 5.

How do both the IBDP and A-Levels at CSB help students develop the skills and knowledge necessary for success in higher education and beyond?

Jonathon Wragg: Both pathways offer opportunities for students to learn how to learn. This is a critical skill necessary for success at university.

The British educational system is well regarded globally. How does completing secondary school at CSB help students when applying to universities, particularly in the UK, Europe, and the US?

Jonathon Wragg: Students who graduate from CSB do so with the ability to access universities around the world. External examination results are really important, and we work hard to make sure that students reach their full potential in this regard. But grades aren’t everything, and our students benefit from a range of activities that help them successfully apply to universities. These include a huge selection of extra-curricular clubs, such as Chess, Debate, MUN, Choir, Theatre, LAMDA, Cooking, Podcasting, STEM, Robotics, and gardening and many more. These are complemented by a daily rota of sports aside from PE, both for leisure and competition, for all Secondary students. Finally, we have an expansive internship programme that offers students placements in the financial sector, business, architecture, law, biomedicine, and other areas. Each year, we have secured between 50 and 100 internships for our students– and this continues to expand. Top universities are interested in real-life experience and we value this.

What kind of support do CSB students receive when it comes to university applications, whether they choose the IBDP or A-Levels route?

Jonathon Wragg: We begin in earnest in Year 10 as students receive access to the Unifrog platform. This gives them access to a database of every English-language university course in the world. It offers personality tests, career quizzes, application builders, subject guidance, and much more.

We invite university guest speakers from around the world to talk to our students, and we have hosted university fairs in the past.

We have a full-time University Advisor who provides 1-to-1 support for all our Sixth Form students, and monitors their progress and preparation for university. She also runs bi-weekly workshops for students and presents several assemblies throughout the year. The University Advisor supports parents and guardians through the process, through large workshops/presentations and individual family meetings. We help students by coordinating their UCAS portals (UK) or CommonApp (US), or any individual university application portal. We also support our students with direct contact with universities, ensuring that any concerns are addressed, questions answered, and paperwork prepared.

With university admissions becoming increasingly competitive, how does the secondary programme at Cambridge School of Bucharest ensure students are well-prepared to stand out?

Jonathon Wragg: Simple: great results and excellent CVs!

We also run mock interviews for students applying to universities with an interview process to better prepare them and build their confidence.

Beyond academics, how does Cambridge School of Bucharest encourage students to engage in extracurricular activities, and what role do these activities play in their overall development?

Jonathon Wragg: We timetable one period a week as a dedicated club time in Secondary. This ensures that every student has the time and opportunity to pursue an extra-curricular activity. This doesn’t include the full range of sports clubs we offer after school.

Finally, why would you recommend Cambridge School of Bucharest as the ideal place for secondary students aiming for academic excellence and future success?

Jonathon Wragg: Honestly, more than anything else, I’d say the best part is the atmosphere of the school. CSB students form a tight-knit community. They have a keen sense of justice, and they value academic and personal excellence. There is an atmosphere of ambition and I think it is evident to anybody who spends any time in a discussion with our students.

To find out more about our Sixth Form and our dual curricular offerings, contact our admissions team.