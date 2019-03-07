600,000 jobs in Romania at risk due to digitalisation

Over the next ten years, 600,000 jobs in Romania will be affected by the digital transformation generated by new technologies, of which 275,000 are at risk unless workers improve their skills, according to the PwC's Workforce Disruption Index presented on July 2, 2019 at the “Workforce for the Future; Upskilling for Era 4.0” event.

According to the report, quoted by Adevarul, 325,000 new jobs will be created over the next decade, while for another 275,000, the workers need to improve their digital skills as automation and the introduction of artificial intelligence will gradually eliminate repetitive activities.

In manufacturing, agriculture and utilities, jobs are most likely to be replaced as these sectors do not currently use technology and automation. These sectors will need to improve the digital skills of employees. New technologies will generate new jobs, especially in the areas of health, education or financial services.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]