Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 07/03/2019 - 09:25
Business
600,000 jobs in Romania at risk due to digitalisation
03 July 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Over the next ten years, 600,000 jobs in Romania will be affected by the digital transformation generated by new technologies, of which 275,000 are at risk unless workers improve their skills, according to the PwC's Workforce Disruption Index presented on July 2, 2019 at the “Workforce for the Future; Upskilling for Era 4.0” event.

According to the report, quoted by Adevarul, 325,000 new jobs will be created over the next decade, while for another 275,000, the workers need to improve their digital skills as automation and the introduction of artificial intelligence will gradually eliminate repetitive activities.

In manufacturing, agriculture and utilities, jobs are most likely to be replaced as these sectors do not currently use technology and automation. These sectors will need to improve the digital skills of employees. New technologies will generate new jobs, especially in the areas of health, education or financial services.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 07/03/2019 - 09:25
Business
600,000 jobs in Romania at risk due to digitalisation
03 July 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Over the next ten years, 600,000 jobs in Romania will be affected by the digital transformation generated by new technologies, of which 275,000 are at risk unless workers improve their skills, according to the PwC's Workforce Disruption Index presented on July 2, 2019 at the “Workforce for the Future; Upskilling for Era 4.0” event.

According to the report, quoted by Adevarul, 325,000 new jobs will be created over the next decade, while for another 275,000, the workers need to improve their digital skills as automation and the introduction of artificial intelligence will gradually eliminate repetitive activities.

In manufacturing, agriculture and utilities, jobs are most likely to be replaced as these sectors do not currently use technology and automation. These sectors will need to improve the digital skills of employees. New technologies will generate new jobs, especially in the areas of health, education or financial services.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40