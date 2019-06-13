What jobs do the Romanians see as being safe from robots?

More than half of Romanians believe that robots may take over their jobs sooner or later, but they also think that the priests, artists or psychologists have nothing to worry about. However, there are also jobs that the Romanians would want replaced by robots.

A recent survey by online recruitment platform BestJobs revealed that 12% of Romanians fear that robotization and automation may affect their jobs quite soon, in the next five years, while another 14.6% believe that this could happen in 5-10 years. 11.3% think that their post could be automated in about 10-15 years, and around 14% think that it will take at least 20 years until a robot can take over their jobs. The remaining 48% are convinced that the robots could never replace them at their jobs.

Overall, two out of five Romanians believe that robots/artificial intelligence will lead, in the next 20 years in Romania, to a reduction in the number of jobs requiring the human resource, and only 6% consider the opposite, namely that more jobs requiring the human resource will be created. Meanwhile, more than half (53%) say the situation will be as it is now - some jobs will disappear but will be replaced by new ones.

However, there are jobs that the Romanians see as being safe from robots. These are: priest (43.3%), artist - painter, musician, designer, etc. (41.1%), psychologist (36%), doctor (34.4%), politician (30.3%), journalist (19.4%), professor (18.6%), engineer (15.4%), police officer (15.38%), driver (6.5%), pharmacist (6.07%), cleaning staff (4.8%), accountant (3.6%), and cashier (2.8%).

There are also jobs that the Romanians would want replaced by robots, such as public servant (51.4%), farm/fruit picker (41.3%), cashier (36.4%), cleaning staff (34.4%), seller (21.8), and even politician (20.6%) or policeman (10.5%).

The survey was conducted from May 15 to June 5, 2019, on a sample of 2,245 internet users, representative at urban level.

