Real Estate
JLL drafts three scenarios for development of industrial platform in central Romania city
26 September 2019
The World Bank has hired real estate consultancy firm JLL to generate several scenarios for the urban regeneration of the former Rulmentul industrial area in Brasov, central Romania, where one of the biggest bearings factories in Romania operated until the late 1990s, Economica.net reported.

The land has an area of 31.3 hectares, part in the private property of Brasov municipality, part state property managed by the municipality.

JLL has come up with three scenarios already. The three scenarios are differentiated mainly by the proportion between the built area (existing and new) and the green space. However, all of them include residential-type functions, offices (including a public service headquarters, which can host, for example, offices of the City Hall), a small sized shopping mall (or a hypermarket only), a sports center, small shops on the ground floor of the residential blocks (including commercial spaces for small entrepreneurs in the field of services), a hotel, a medical center, a multipurpose building, a theme park or amusement park, a technical museum and a racetrack / sports ground / outdoor area for festivals.

The scenarios will be published for public debates.

“After a decision is made regarding the specific scenario, we will be able to start discussions in the direction of implementing that scenario,” explained Sorin Toarcea, a Brasov City Hall spokesman.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

