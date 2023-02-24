Timișoara events: JAZZx reveals first artists for this year’s edition

Shakti [John McLaughlin, Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, Ganesh Rajagopalan, Selvaganesh Vinayakram], Thundercat, Bilal, Ezra Collective, Ibeyi, Tigran Hamasyan, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Mammal Hands are among the first announced artists for this year’s JAZZx, an international music festival taking place in Timișoara.

The event, set to hold its 11th edition between June 28th and July 2nd, is part of the national program Timișoara - European Capital of Culture.

It is funded by Timiș County Council, organized by the National Museum of Banat, and produced and developed by PLAI Cultural Center.

The event previously lined up artists such as Richard Bona, Marcus Miller, Macy Gray, Terri Lyne Carrington / Lizz Wright, Al Jarreau, The Cat Empire, The Chick Corea Elektric Band, Miles Mosley x The West Coast Get Down, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah and Monty Alexander, Gregory Porter, The Cinematic Orchestra, Kurt Rosenwinkel, R+R=NOW, Laura Mvula, Jazzmeia Horn, Moses Boyd, Yussef Dayes, Tank & the Bangas, Bokante, Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Ibrahim Maalouf, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Stanley Clarke, Hiromi, and Ashley Henry.

(Photo: Freeprod | Dreamstime.com)

