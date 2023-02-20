Timisoara - European Capital of Culture: Opening weekend events attract over 60,000 participants, mayor says

Timisoara officially kicked off its European Capital of Culture year this past weekend (February 17-19) with a varied program of events held throughout the city. And, according to the first figures presented by mayor Dominic Fritz, the opening weekend was quite successful: more than 60,000 people attended the events held in 32 locations.

“Timisoara and the people of Timisoara shined for the whole of Europe this weekend. We showed why we deserve this title: we are a vibrant, creative, welcoming and diverse city,” the mayor said.

“I bow to the creativity and energy of the organizers who staged 130 cultural events in 3 days,” he added.

The opening weekend program included various exhibitions, concerts, community events, and performances.

Timisoara will host more than 1,000 cultural events during the European Capital of Culture year, and mayor Fritz said the authorities expect between 500,000 and one million visitors. Updates are shared on the official website - here.

