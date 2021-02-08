Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

Events

Cluj-Napoca's Jazz in the Park festival returns with two editions this year

08 February 2021
Jazz in the Park, the winner of the Best Small Festival title at the 2019 European Festival Awards, will be split into two editions this year, both taking place in Cluj-Napoca. The two events are scheduled for June and September.

Jazz in the Park - In Tot Orasul (Jazz in the Park - Throughout the City), which marks the eighth edition of the Jazz in the Park festival, will take place between June 24 and June 27 in several venues in Cluj-Napoca. During the four days of the festival, in at least four different areas of the city, such as Iulius Park, the Art Museum, the Stadium Alley, or the Central Park, stages will be installed for over 40 concerts and special events.

The second edition of the event, named Jazz in the Park - In Parcul Etnografic (Jazz in the Park - In the Ethnographic Park), is scheduled for September 3 - September 5 and will be held in the city’s Romulus Vuia Ethnographic Park. This event will focus more on experimental Jazz.

To keep the events safe for participants, only a limited number of people will be allowed to attend the two editions, the organizers said.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the organizers)

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

