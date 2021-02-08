Cluj-Napoca’s Jazz in the Park festival returns with two editions this year

Jazz in the Park, the winner of the Best Small Festival title at the 2019 European Festival Awards, will be split into two editions this year, both taking place in Cluj-Napoca. The two events are scheduled for June and September.

Jazz in the Park - In Tot Orasul (Jazz in the Park - Throughout the City), which marks the eighth edition of the Jazz in the Park festival, will take place between June 24 and June 27 in several venues in Cluj-Napoca. During the four days of the festival, in at least four different areas of the city, such as Iulius Park, the Art Museum, the Stadium Alley, or the Central Park, stages will be installed for over 40 concerts and special events.

The second edition of the event, named Jazz in the Park - In Parcul Etnografic (Jazz in the Park - In the Ethnographic Park), is scheduled for September 3 - September 5 and will be held in the city’s Romulus Vuia Ethnographic Park. This event will focus more on experimental Jazz.

To keep the events safe for participants, only a limited number of people will be allowed to attend the two editions, the organizers said.

