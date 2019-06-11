Japanese film festival kicks off in Bucharest

Recent film creations that focus on life stories, love and family dramas, exploring the complexity of human relationships in today's society will be screened at the Japanese film festival in Bucharest this week.

The three-day event takes place at Cinemateca Eforie and starts on Wednesday, November 6.

A total of four feature films will be screened at the festival in Bucharest, namely Her Love Boils Bathwater directed by Ryota Nakano, Ryosuke Hashiguchi’s Three Stories of Love, Tokyo Night Sky by Yuya Ishii, and Dear Etranger by Yukiko Mishima, which will close the festival, local Agerpres reported.

The festival is part of the Japanese Culture Month - November 2019 series of events. All movies have subtitles in Romanian.

The Japanese film festival will also be organized in Cluj-Napoca on November 21-22.

