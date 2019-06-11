Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 11/06/2019 - 10:24
Events
Japanese film festival kicks off in Bucharest
06 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Recent film creations that focus on life stories, love and family dramas, exploring the complexity of human relationships in today's society will be screened at the Japanese film festival in Bucharest this week.

The three-day event takes place at Cinemateca Eforie and starts on Wednesday, November 6.

A total of four feature films will be screened at the festival in Bucharest, namely Her Love Boils Bathwater directed by Ryota Nakano, Ryosuke Hashiguchi’s Three Stories of Love, Tokyo Night Sky by Yuya Ishii, and Dear Etranger by Yukiko Mishima, which will close the festival, local Agerpres reported.

The festival is part of the Japanese Culture Month - November 2019 series of events. All movies have subtitles in Romanian.

The Japanese film festival will also be organized in Cluj-Napoca on November 21-22.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 11/06/2019 - 10:24
Events
Japanese film festival kicks off in Bucharest
06 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Recent film creations that focus on life stories, love and family dramas, exploring the complexity of human relationships in today's society will be screened at the Japanese film festival in Bucharest this week.

The three-day event takes place at Cinemateca Eforie and starts on Wednesday, November 6.

A total of four feature films will be screened at the festival in Bucharest, namely Her Love Boils Bathwater directed by Ryota Nakano, Ryosuke Hashiguchi’s Three Stories of Love, Tokyo Night Sky by Yuya Ishii, and Dear Etranger by Yukiko Mishima, which will close the festival, local Agerpres reported.

The festival is part of the Japanese Culture Month - November 2019 series of events. All movies have subtitles in Romanian.

The Japanese film festival will also be organized in Cluj-Napoca on November 21-22.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

06 November 2019
Entertainment
Producer of popular Romanian chocolate bar launches fictitious presidential candidate to get people to vote
06 November 2019
Politics
Romania sends two proposals for European commissioner
06 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Voter in London shows voting by mail is vulnerable to fraud
06 November 2019
Social
Roma pupils at school in Romanian city have different breaks not to interact with others
06 November 2019
Social
Romania presidential elections 2019: Where can Romanians vote abroad? Find your polling station
05 November 2019
Business
German group Bosch drops plans to build EUR 110 mln washing machine factory in Romania
05 November 2019
Business
Five-star hotel JW Marriott in Bucharest completes room renovation process after EUR 8 mln investments
05 November 2019
Business
French group Orange chooses Romania as first country to launch commercial 5G services

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40