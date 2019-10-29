Bucharest hosts international comedy film festival

The first festival in Bucharest dedicated to comedy films, Bucharest Best Comedy Film, takes place between November 22 and November 27.

Ten international comedies will be screened in various venues in the capital, including: Grand Cinema Digiplex, Holywood Multiplex, Happy Cinema and Arcub.

Many of the films - US, UK, Israel, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Argentina, Singapore, and Russia productions- are shown locally for the first time. They cover most comedy genres, ranging from dark, fantastic, and historic comedy to social, political, romantic and thriller comedy.

The festival will also grant an award for Best Comedy of 2018. The jury includes George Mihăiță, Adrian Titieni, Oana Pellea, Horea Murgu, Mick Davis, Adrian Păduraru, and Valeriu Andriuță, and is presided over by Irina - Margareta Nistor.

The special guests of the festival are director Radu Mihăileanu, actor and producer John Rhys-Davies, and actor Horațiu Mălăele, who will deliver a performance at the festival’s opening gala.

The festival also cover a section dedicated to Romanian comedies, as well as film and acting workshops for actors, producers, and young film fans.

Tickets are available at eventbook.ro. The program is listed here.

(Photo courtesy of the organizers)

