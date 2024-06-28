350 jackals to be extracted from Romania’s Danube Delta by next spring

A total of 350 jackals will be culled from Romania's Danube Delta by next spring due to the damages they caused to local communities, according to an announcement from representatives of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve Administration (ARBDD).

The animals will be removed from areas near localities where damage has been reported.

“Considering the local population's reports of damage caused by jackals, recent studies, distribution mapping, and numerical evaluations, the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve Administration (ARBDD) has informed the Ministry of Environment, Waters, and Forests – the central public authority responsible for hunting – and has received approval for the culling/harvesting of 350 specimens of this species during the hunting season (01.05.2024 – 31.12.2024, respectively 01.01.2025 – 30.04.2025) from the vicinity of localities where damage has been or will be reported,” stated ARBDD representatives on Facebook.

A service contract for the controlled removal/harvesting of jackals from the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve perimeter has already been signed with the Tulcea County Association of Hunters and Sports Fishermen.

ARBDD representatives added that the extraction will take place according to a weekly schedule, with the administrative-territorial units where the action will occur being notified at least 48 hours in advance.

(Photo source: ARBDD - Administratia Rezervatiei Biosferei Delta Dunarii on Facebook)