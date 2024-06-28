Environment

350 jackals to be extracted from Romania’s Danube Delta by next spring

28 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A total of 350 jackals will be culled from Romania's Danube Delta by next spring due to the damages they caused to local communities, according to an announcement from representatives of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve Administration (ARBDD). 

The animals will be removed from areas near localities where damage has been reported.

“Considering the local population's reports of damage caused by jackals, recent studies, distribution mapping, and numerical evaluations, the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve Administration (ARBDD) has informed the Ministry of Environment, Waters, and Forests – the central public authority responsible for hunting – and has received approval for the culling/harvesting of 350 specimens of this species during the hunting season (01.05.2024 – 31.12.2024, respectively 01.01.2025 – 30.04.2025) from the vicinity of localities where damage has been or will be reported,” stated ARBDD representatives on Facebook.

A service contract for the controlled removal/harvesting of jackals from the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve perimeter has already been signed with the Tulcea County Association of Hunters and Sports Fishermen. 

ARBDD representatives added that the extraction will take place according to a weekly schedule, with the administrative-territorial units where the action will occur being notified at least 48 hours in advance.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ARBDD - Administratia Rezervatiei Biosferei Delta Dunarii on Facebook)

Normal
Environment

350 jackals to be extracted from Romania’s Danube Delta by next spring

28 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A total of 350 jackals will be culled from Romania's Danube Delta by next spring due to the damages they caused to local communities, according to an announcement from representatives of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve Administration (ARBDD). 

The animals will be removed from areas near localities where damage has been reported.

“Considering the local population's reports of damage caused by jackals, recent studies, distribution mapping, and numerical evaluations, the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve Administration (ARBDD) has informed the Ministry of Environment, Waters, and Forests – the central public authority responsible for hunting – and has received approval for the culling/harvesting of 350 specimens of this species during the hunting season (01.05.2024 – 31.12.2024, respectively 01.01.2025 – 30.04.2025) from the vicinity of localities where damage has been or will be reported,” stated ARBDD representatives on Facebook.

A service contract for the controlled removal/harvesting of jackals from the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve perimeter has already been signed with the Tulcea County Association of Hunters and Sports Fishermen. 

ARBDD representatives added that the extraction will take place according to a weekly schedule, with the administrative-territorial units where the action will occur being notified at least 48 hours in advance.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ARBDD - Administratia Rezervatiei Biosferei Delta Dunarii on Facebook)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 June 2024
Society
Romanian firefighters to assist France in extinguishing forest fires over summer
28 June 2024
Environment
Bears on Romania’s Transfăgărășan mountain road to be relocated to sanctuary in Zărnești
28 June 2024
Justice
Update: Romanian former bishop convicted of sexual abuse after journalistic investigation
28 June 2024
Living in Romania
Cluj-Napoca, Bucharest lead the urban performance ranking in Romania
28 June 2024
Politics
Ruling parties get over 70% of county council seats after local elections in Romania
28 June 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
EBRD sells 1.7% stake in Banca Transilvania for EUR 82 mln
28 June 2024
Finance
EIB to guarantee loans worth EUR 750 mln for three Romanian banks
27 June 2024
Justice
Over 200 human traffickers arrested in international operation coordinated by Austria, Romania