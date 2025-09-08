Recycling pilot that allows people to leave bottles for others to reclaim deposit expands in Bucharest

The recycling pilot project that allows people to leave bottles, cans, and PET containers for others to collect and reclaim the deposit has expanded to Bucharest’s District 2, RetuRO, the operator of Romania’s Deposit-Return System - SGR, announced Monday, September 8. The scheme was first launched in August in District 1’s Kiseleff and Bazilescu parks.

Now, special compartments have also been added to municipal trash bins on several of District 2’s busiest areas, including Basarabia, Pache Protopopescu, and Carol boulevards, as well as along Mihai Bravu, Colentina, Fundeni, Vergului, and Morarilor roads. They can also be found on streets such as Doamna Ghica, Chiristigiilor, Matei Voievod, Ștefan Mihăilescu, Maior Băcilă, and Paharnicul Tuturea.

The compartments allow passersby to drop off refundable beverage packaging so others can pick them up and reclaim the RON 0.5 deposit, helping to keep public spaces clean.

Inspired by similar initiatives in the Netherlands and Ireland, the project aims to encourage environmentally responsible behavior while also addressing social needs in urban communities.

“This is a simple, useful way for everyone to contribute to the community’s wellbeing. It’s an initiative we want to see replicated across the city because it supports both the environment and social reality,” said Anca Marinescu, Corporate Affairs and Communication Manager at RetuRO.

In his turn, District 2 mayor Rareș Hopincă welcomed the expansion, calling it proof that small, responsible actions can improve urban life.

RetuRO said it plans to extend the system to other districts of Bucharest in partnership with local authorities.

