eJobs Romania survey: IT to remain “en vogue," with creativity topping “must have” skills
25 October 2019
The information technology (IT) under its broader definition is the most “sought after” sector of the moment and it will remain so in the next period, shows the results of the most recent study conducted by online recruiting platform eJobs Romania in partnership with public library Bookster (popular among IT employees as part of the compensation package).

The study does not specify whether the sector is “sought after” by the employers or employees, but both are probably true.

The second sector believed to be wanted in the future is that of telecommunications, indicated by 27.4% of the respondents, followed by marketing (26.1%) and engineering (25.5%). At the opposite end are journalism (indicated by only 0.5% of respondents), public administration, automotive and distribution.

In terms of the skills that will matter most to employers, creativity, adaptability and the ability to work as a team have been identified as important in the coming years.

"There is talk internationally about innovation, about always being one step ahead of others, about creating answers for needs that do not yet exist and almost all of them are related to IT," says Bogdan Badea, CEO of eJobs Romania.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

