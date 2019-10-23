Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 10/23/2019 - 08:22
Social
One in three Romanian part-time employees would like to work more
23 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The share of part-time employees in Romania who are willing and able to work more, also known as underemployed persons, was 31% in 2018, according to Eurostat data released on October 22. This was the seventh-highest share among the European Union’s 28 states and is relevant in the context of the tight labour market in Romania.

Greece leads the ranking with a ratio of 70%, while the EU28 average is 18% and the lowest ratio is seen in Czechia (5%).

Romania had 655,800 part-time employees in 2018, representing some 7.5% of the 8.7 million active population. The number of underemployed persons in Romania, 203,200 in 2018, accounted for 2.3% of the active population - and this comes on top of the registered unemployment rate that was around 3.5% last year (among the lowest in the European Union).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 10/23/2019 - 08:22
Social
One in three Romanian part-time employees would like to work more
23 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The share of part-time employees in Romania who are willing and able to work more, also known as underemployed persons, was 31% in 2018, according to Eurostat data released on October 22. This was the seventh-highest share among the European Union’s 28 states and is relevant in the context of the tight labour market in Romania.

Greece leads the ranking with a ratio of 70%, while the EU28 average is 18% and the lowest ratio is seen in Czechia (5%).

Romania had 655,800 part-time employees in 2018, representing some 7.5% of the 8.7 million active population. The number of underemployed persons in Romania, 203,200 in 2018, accounted for 2.3% of the active population - and this comes on top of the registered unemployment rate that was around 3.5% last year (among the lowest in the European Union).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

23 October 2019
Politics
Opposition parties slowly rally behind new liberal Govt. in Romania, but vote remains uncertain
23 October 2019
Social
Case of dead forest ranger in Romania reveals ties between lumber mafia and prosecutors
22 October 2019
Social
Germs found in ice cubes at KFC restaurants in Romania
22 October 2019
Travel
Romania is fifth on Airbnb’s list of trending destinations for 2020
22 October 2019
Politics
EC maintains CVM monitoring on Romania but is ready to lift it for Bulgaria
22 October 2019
Entertainment
Vikings star Alexander Ludwig, back to Romania after 14 years: The country is just as beautiful as I remember
21 October 2019
Politics
Little progress in the negotiations for new Govt. in Romania
21 October 2019
Business
Lithuanian investors open Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Bucharest’s main business district

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40