One in three Romanian part-time employees would like to work more

The share of part-time employees in Romania who are willing and able to work more, also known as underemployed persons, was 31% in 2018, according to Eurostat data released on October 22. This was the seventh-highest share among the European Union’s 28 states and is relevant in the context of the tight labour market in Romania.

Greece leads the ranking with a ratio of 70%, while the EU28 average is 18% and the lowest ratio is seen in Czechia (5%).

Romania had 655,800 part-time employees in 2018, representing some 7.5% of the 8.7 million active population. The number of underemployed persons in Romania, 203,200 in 2018, accounted for 2.3% of the active population - and this comes on top of the registered unemployment rate that was around 3.5% last year (among the lowest in the European Union).

