Romanian digitalizing services provider IT Genetics readies IPO by year-end

31 July 2025

IT Genetics, a company specializing in digitalizing services, aims to have its shares tradable at the Bucharest Stock Exchange by the end of this year, with the amount to be raised estimated at approximately EUR 2 million. 

The ITG group will be listed, not just IT Genetics, which is nevertheless the main pillar of the group, according to company representatives. The capital obtained will be directed toward strategic projects that support the sustainable growth of the ITG group of companies.

Group representatives had been planning a listing of IT Genetics in 2024, but delayed the move in order to list the group as a whole. 

“The ITG group is currently in the stage of preparing the documentation and processes required for listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. We aim to launch a private placement in the second half of 2025, followed by the actual listing on the AeRO market. The goal is for the group's shares to be tradable by the end of this year, depending on ASF approval and market conditions,” said Liviu Sima, co-founder of IT Genetics, cited by Profit.ro.

The ITG group currently consists of nine entities, namely IT Genetics Romania and the company branches in Hungary, Bulgaria, Spain, and Italy. Also included are Zinta, a professional label production company with its own production unit, the software company Planograma; Waytr, a software company focused on digitizing operations in the HoReCa sector; and Mondo Logistics, an e-fulfillment company specialized in logistics services for e-commerce.

The ITG group ended 2024 with consolidated revenues of EUR 20 million and a net profit of EUR 1.1 million, marking a 36% increase in turnover compared to the previous year. For 2025, the group plans to continue its business growth pace, with a conservative projection of at least EUR 25 million, supported by international expansion, the launch of new software products, and the development of the Toolbox circular economy platform.

“The funds raised will contribute to the expansion of the industrial automation solutions portfolio and the strengthening of our regional network in Romania through local consulting teams, closer to customers. Additionally, the investments will support the accelerated development of the Toolbox platform, our circular economy initiative dedicated to optimizing technology consumption in companies,” Sima added. The company is also looking to acquire complementary companies.

IT Genetics was valued last year at RON 48.8 million (EUR 9.6 million). The company’s shareholders are Amis Ventures – 50% and Akiva Global Assets – 50%. These firms are fully controlled by founders Liviu Mihai Sima and Ștefăniță Axinte, respectively.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: IT Genetics on Facebook)

