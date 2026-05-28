M&A

Romanian tech group IT Genetics acquires weighing solutions provider Scale Expert

28 May 2026

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The recently listed tech group specializing in digital automation and operational efficiency solutions for businesses, IT Genetics (BVB: ITG), announced on Thursday, May 28, the full acquisition of Scale Expert, a Romanian company active in weighing solutions and systems dedicated to the retail, logistics, and distribution segments.

The transaction marks the first acquisition completed by IT Genetics following its listing on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The company aims to accelerate the development of its weighing solutions division and expand its presence in this segment both in Romania and across the international markets where the Group is already active. 

“Scale Expert brings solid expertise in a specialized segment, as well as a client portfolio that complements our commercial directions very well. We see significant potential for integrating these solutions into the projects developed by the Group for clients in retail, logistics, and industry, as well as opportunities for expansion into the international markets where IT Genetics is already present,” stated Liviu Sima, co-founder of IT Genetics.

Scale Expert has been operating on the Romanian market for more than 20 years and serves more than 4,000 clients. The team develops solutions and services dedicated to the weighing and commercial automation segment, addressing the needs of companies operating in retail, logistics, distribution, and other industries with complex operations.

“We are thrilled to become part of the IT Genetics ecosystem and contribute to the development of a company with a long-term vision. The complementary experience of the two companies and the expertise of our teams will enable the development of higher value-added projects for our clients,” stated Judit Dobrescu, General Manager of Scale Expert.

In 2025, Scale Expert generated revenues of approximately RON 8 million. Scale Expert will continue to operate under its current management team, according to the company press release.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

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M&A

Romanian tech group IT Genetics acquires weighing solutions provider Scale Expert

28 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The recently listed tech group specializing in digital automation and operational efficiency solutions for businesses, IT Genetics (BVB: ITG), announced on Thursday, May 28, the full acquisition of Scale Expert, a Romanian company active in weighing solutions and systems dedicated to the retail, logistics, and distribution segments.

The transaction marks the first acquisition completed by IT Genetics following its listing on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The company aims to accelerate the development of its weighing solutions division and expand its presence in this segment both in Romania and across the international markets where the Group is already active. 

“Scale Expert brings solid expertise in a specialized segment, as well as a client portfolio that complements our commercial directions very well. We see significant potential for integrating these solutions into the projects developed by the Group for clients in retail, logistics, and industry, as well as opportunities for expansion into the international markets where IT Genetics is already present,” stated Liviu Sima, co-founder of IT Genetics.

Scale Expert has been operating on the Romanian market for more than 20 years and serves more than 4,000 clients. The team develops solutions and services dedicated to the weighing and commercial automation segment, addressing the needs of companies operating in retail, logistics, distribution, and other industries with complex operations.

“We are thrilled to become part of the IT Genetics ecosystem and contribute to the development of a company with a long-term vision. The complementary experience of the two companies and the expertise of our teams will enable the development of higher value-added projects for our clients,” stated Judit Dobrescu, General Manager of Scale Expert.

In 2025, Scale Expert generated revenues of approximately RON 8 million. Scale Expert will continue to operate under its current management team, according to the company press release.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

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