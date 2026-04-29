Private equity firm Booster Capital acquires majority stake in Romanian distributor of vet products

The private equity firm Booster Capital has acquired a majority stake in Servicii Publice SA, the Cluj-Napoca-based company active in the veterinary product distribution market.

This marks the exit of founders Aurelian and Liliana Ghișa from the shareholding structure. Ioana Ghișa remains both a shareholder and the company’s CEO, while the founders will take on non-executive roles.

The transaction, with an undisclosed value, was partially financed through a loan granted by Raiffeisen Bank Romania, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The deal opens a new development chapter for the company, which had a turnover of more than EUR 50 million in 2025. The investor aims to accelerate the company’s growth, both organically and through acquisitions, in an expanding market.

Servicii Publice SA has been active on the local market for over 30 years, supplying products and solutions for both the farm animal and pet sectors.

Booster Capital typically invests between EUR 10 million and EUR 15 million per transaction in companies across Romania and Central and Eastern Europe. The fund’s portfolio also includes companies such as the local dairy manufacturer Artesana and the Romanian paper packaging producer Bisbags.

simona@romania-insider.com