Israeli president addresses holocaust memory and bilateral cooperation during Romania visit

The president of Israel, Isaac Herzog, conducted an official visit to Romania at the invitation of Romanian president Nicușor Dan. During the visit, he marked 85 years since the Iași pogrom and held talks with his Romanian counterpart.

During the trip to Romania, the official also visited Iași, where one of the most horrific pogroms took place. A pogrom is a loosely organized mob attack oriented against a specific community. Unfortunately, numerous such pogroms took place across Europe, including in Romania, throughout history. The Second World War saw the most violent episodes, as states actively took part in pogroms.

On Saturday, June 27, the remains of 22 of the victims of the Iași pogrom were reburied at the Jewish Cemetery in the same city, in the presence of the president of Israel. The victims were Jews killed during the event in 1941. Their bones were discovered a few years ago in mass graves in the forest of Popricani commune in Iași county.

At the burial ceremony, Herzog said he came to Iași with “humility and deep emotion,” stating that “this act of commemoration of the thousands of Jewish women, men, children and elderly murdered on this land, in Iași and its surroundings, between June 28 and July 6, 1941, cannot erase the suffering of the victims.” He also stated that every generation must know this history, visit the cemetery in Iași, and understand what happened.

Back in Bucharest, Herzog noted the importance of memory and commemoration, especially when it comes to the tragic pogrom. “We thank Romania for its commitment to teaching history to future generations. This is more important now than ever. Now, when the scourge of antisemitism is spreading around the world again, together we must stand up against this poisonous hatred in all its forms, here in Europe and in the rest of the world,” he added.

Moving on from the past, the Israeli president stated that Israel and Romania met as two strong, vibrant democracies, connected by deeply shared values and by 70 years of diplomatic relations. He reminded that since the October 2023 attack organized by Hamas and other militant groups, Israel has been in constant conflict against Iran and its proxies, including Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis.

“Romania understands this danger, and we deeply appreciate your support for Israel in this period, in this very difficult struggle. Romania is a country that seeks peace, and we want to live in peace with all our neighbors, free from the threat of terror and violence,” he said. Herzog briefly mentioned the Israel-Lebanon peace agreement and said that his country “seeks peace with Syria and a new chapter between our countries” and peace in Gaza.

Isaac Herzog also said that the relationship between Israel and Romania is one of friendship, not only a partnership, and invited Dan and first lady Mirabela Grădinaru to visit Israel.

In turn, president Nicușor Dan paid tribute to the 85-year commemoration of the Iași pogrom and drew attention to the current rise of hate speech, stressing that it must be addressed “with firmness and tact.”

At 17:00, Herzog will address the plenary of the reunited Chambers of Parliament. Heads of diplomatic missions of EU member states, Ukraine, and the Republic of Moldova will be invited to the session. Representatives of the Israeli Embassy in Bucharest will also attend.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: presidency.ro)