Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 07/01/2021 - 11:38
Social

Romanian president decorates survivors of 1941 Iași pogrom

01 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

President Klaus Iohannis signed the decree to decorate three survivors of the June 1941 Iași pogrom, the Presidential Administration announced.

They are Cernea Musi-Mihail, Evron Jehuda and Moshe Yassur.

"To show the utmost respect for the suffering enduring during the Second World War, for the high moral standing they showed throughout their life, and for the efforts to keep alive the memory of the victims of the Holocaust – a tragedy that humankind should never experience again, president Klaus Iohannis bestowed the National Order of Faithful Service, Knight rank, to Cernea Musi-Mihail, Evron Jehuda and Moshe Yassur," a statement from the Presidential Administration reads.

On Wednesday, June 30th, the Romanian Parliament held, for the first time in its history, a solemn session commemorating the victims of the Iaşi pogrom.

More than 13,200 people were killed in the pogrom in the city of Iași, in northeastern Romania.

"The Iași pogrom is not only the tragedy of the Iaşi Jews, following that of the Jews killed during the Legionnaires' rebellion earlier that year, but it is also the drama and responsibility our nation has been facing since then. When the state institutions not only fail lamentably in fulfilling their duties towards the citizens but also discriminate, persecute, and ruthlessly kill them, the reign of absolute evil and arbitrary sets in," president Iohannis said in a statement issued on the commemoration.

"Remembering the suffering of those days and commemorating the victims constitute the main moral reparation that the current and future generations are compelled to show. If this happens, we have the guarantee of taking the responsibility for the facts as they happened and of respect for fundamental rights and freedoms."

(Photo: Parliament session commemorating the Iasi pogrom, Gov.ro)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 07/01/2021 - 11:38
Social

Romanian president decorates survivors of 1941 Iași pogrom

01 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

President Klaus Iohannis signed the decree to decorate three survivors of the June 1941 Iași pogrom, the Presidential Administration announced.

They are Cernea Musi-Mihail, Evron Jehuda and Moshe Yassur.

"To show the utmost respect for the suffering enduring during the Second World War, for the high moral standing they showed throughout their life, and for the efforts to keep alive the memory of the victims of the Holocaust – a tragedy that humankind should never experience again, president Klaus Iohannis bestowed the National Order of Faithful Service, Knight rank, to Cernea Musi-Mihail, Evron Jehuda and Moshe Yassur," a statement from the Presidential Administration reads.

On Wednesday, June 30th, the Romanian Parliament held, for the first time in its history, a solemn session commemorating the victims of the Iaşi pogrom.

More than 13,200 people were killed in the pogrom in the city of Iași, in northeastern Romania.

"The Iași pogrom is not only the tragedy of the Iaşi Jews, following that of the Jews killed during the Legionnaires' rebellion earlier that year, but it is also the drama and responsibility our nation has been facing since then. When the state institutions not only fail lamentably in fulfilling their duties towards the citizens but also discriminate, persecute, and ruthlessly kill them, the reign of absolute evil and arbitrary sets in," president Iohannis said in a statement issued on the commemoration.

"Remembering the suffering of those days and commemorating the victims constitute the main moral reparation that the current and future generations are compelled to show. If this happens, we have the guarantee of taking the responsibility for the facts as they happened and of respect for fundamental rights and freedoms."

(Photo: Parliament session commemorating the Iasi pogrom, Gov.ro)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars