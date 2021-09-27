Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Iulian Ernst

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master's program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he's been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. 

 

Business

BNR governor argues Government is fully responsible for external deficit

27 September 2021
Romania's public deficit of 9% of GDP in the context of a current account deficit of only 5% means that "the government sector is the one that creates the [external] deficit altogether," governor of the National Bank of Romania argued in a conference, quoted by Hotnews.ro.

Isarescu's statement should not be perceived in a strictly academic sense (it would be debatable, albeit not in the case of Romania), but rather as a policy message.

Governor Isarescu once again urged the Government to take steps toward fiscal consolidation, implying at the same time that the monetary authority will do its best to keep both the exchange rate and the inflation steady.

"It means that the non-governmental sector posts a surplus by 4% of GDP," governor Isarescu claimed.

The exchange rate correction is not a good solution, because a weaker currency will not stimulate the government sector (to reduce its deficit). The solution is the budget correction, says the BNR governor.

"The budget correction is not easy, including due to these political situations, sometimes incomprehensible, and due to the electoral cycle", concludes Mugur Isarescu.

