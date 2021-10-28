Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 10/28/2021 - 15:44
Social

Survey looks at Romanians’ trusted sources on Covid-19 pandemic, barriers to vaccination

28 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Half of the Romanians answering a survey conducted by IRES said they trust healthcare professionals most when it comes to Covid-19 related information: 50% among the general population, 52% among the young aged 18 to 35, and 56% among parents of children aged between 12 and 18.

One in five respondents said they trusted no one with this type of info, while 6% among the general population said they trusted their children or the priest. Only 1% said they trusted the country’s president or MPs.

Among the respondents who did not receive the Covid-19 vaccine, the main reason given for this was the lack of trust in the vaccine - more than a quarter of the respondents offered this answer. Another reason mentioned was the fear of side effects or the fear of dying in the case of 12% among the general population and 16% among the young respondents. A total of 14% believed they did not need the vaccine, a similar percentage to the one registered among the young and the parents. Close to 1 in 10 respondents said they were not getting vaccinated as “the virus does not exist” or “the pandemic is a conspiracy.”

Of those who did not get vaccinated, 16% said there is someone or something that could change their mind. The percentage is 15% among the young and 22% among the parents. Compulsory vaccination is the top factor for those not yet vaccinated and willing to change their mind, the survey showed, while being able to enjoy more freedoms is the top reason among the young. Among the influential personalities, doctors and healthcare specialists are chosen by 37% of those unvaccinated who say someone could change their mind. For the young, family members rank highest. 

“The recent announcements related to new restrictions accelerated vaccination, but according to IRES data, unlike in May, when the vaccination potential exceeded 30%, at the end of September only 16% of the Romanians not yet vaccinated said they were open to changing their opinion on this. In this context, we are expecting the vaccination wave registered after the announcement of restrictions valid starting October 25 not to last long, as more than eight out of ten Romanians not yet vaccinated say there is nothing and no one who could convince them to get vaccinated,” Dan Jurcan, research director with IRES, said.

The survey is available here.

The survey was conducted between September 16 and September 29 using the Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing method, among 1,704 respondents 18+ (general population), 1,612 respondents 18-35 years old (the young), 1,032 parents of children aged 12 to 18 (parents). The error margin is ± 2.44% general population, ± 2.32% young, ± 3.05% parents.

By October 27, 6,110,949 were fully vaccinated and 6.7 million received the first dose. A total of 111,556 received the first dose between October 26 and October 27, according to data from the committee coordinating the vaccination against Covid-19.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 13:50
12 October 2021
RI +
Good ideas come One Beer Later: Frenchman turns hobby into business with a craft brewery in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 10/28/2021 - 15:44
Social

Survey looks at Romanians’ trusted sources on Covid-19 pandemic, barriers to vaccination

28 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Half of the Romanians answering a survey conducted by IRES said they trust healthcare professionals most when it comes to Covid-19 related information: 50% among the general population, 52% among the young aged 18 to 35, and 56% among parents of children aged between 12 and 18.

One in five respondents said they trusted no one with this type of info, while 6% among the general population said they trusted their children or the priest. Only 1% said they trusted the country’s president or MPs.

Among the respondents who did not receive the Covid-19 vaccine, the main reason given for this was the lack of trust in the vaccine - more than a quarter of the respondents offered this answer. Another reason mentioned was the fear of side effects or the fear of dying in the case of 12% among the general population and 16% among the young respondents. A total of 14% believed they did not need the vaccine, a similar percentage to the one registered among the young and the parents. Close to 1 in 10 respondents said they were not getting vaccinated as “the virus does not exist” or “the pandemic is a conspiracy.”

Of those who did not get vaccinated, 16% said there is someone or something that could change their mind. The percentage is 15% among the young and 22% among the parents. Compulsory vaccination is the top factor for those not yet vaccinated and willing to change their mind, the survey showed, while being able to enjoy more freedoms is the top reason among the young. Among the influential personalities, doctors and healthcare specialists are chosen by 37% of those unvaccinated who say someone could change their mind. For the young, family members rank highest. 

“The recent announcements related to new restrictions accelerated vaccination, but according to IRES data, unlike in May, when the vaccination potential exceeded 30%, at the end of September only 16% of the Romanians not yet vaccinated said they were open to changing their opinion on this. In this context, we are expecting the vaccination wave registered after the announcement of restrictions valid starting October 25 not to last long, as more than eight out of ten Romanians not yet vaccinated say there is nothing and no one who could convince them to get vaccinated,” Dan Jurcan, research director with IRES, said.

The survey is available here.

The survey was conducted between September 16 and September 29 using the Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing method, among 1,704 respondents 18+ (general population), 1,612 respondents 18-35 years old (the young), 1,032 parents of children aged 12 to 18 (parents). The error margin is ± 2.44% general population, ± 2.32% young, ± 3.05% parents.

By October 27, 6,110,949 were fully vaccinated and 6.7 million received the first dose. A total of 111,556 received the first dose between October 26 and October 27, according to data from the committee coordinating the vaccination against Covid-19.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 13:50
12 October 2021
RI +
Good ideas come One Beer Later: Frenchman turns hobby into business with a craft brewery in Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
14 October 2021
Social
Journalist investigation reveals corruption within Romanian Orthodox Church
12 October 2021
Community
Expat in Romania - Joseph Long (US): Romania has brought me good food and great people
25 October 2021
RI +
Back home: Two Romanians left France to start a cider business in Transylvania
25 October 2021
Discover Romania
Documentaries that highlight Romania's nature & wildlife
11 October 2021
Discover Romania
Romanian song of the week: Spike - Zeu