Former Romanian president Ion Iliescu may be judged for crimes against humanity

More than 33 years after the bloody events that resulted in the overthrow of the Ceausescu regime in Romania, Ion Iliescu and two other key actors can be judged for crimes against humanity, the Bucharest Court of Appeal ruled. The decision can, however, be appealed as it is not final, Hotnews.ro reported.

The High Court (ICCJ) decided in February to send the so-called Revolution file to the Court of Appeal on the grounds that it would be within its competence because, at that time, Ion Iliescu was not the president of Romania; therefore, it does not have jurisdiction over the case.

This was only the latest transfer of the file involving former president Ion Iliescu – allegedly the mastermind behind the unjustified crimes that took place after Nicolae Ceausescu was overthrown on December 22, 1989, and before December 30 of the same year when new authorities were set in place.

During the 8-day period, when the country was managed by an interim body headed by Ion Iliescu, 857 people died, 2,382 people were severely injured, and many more were ill-treated even under the wartime regulations on the grounds that they were “terrorists”.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)