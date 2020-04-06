Coronavirus in Romania: President says more restrictions will be lifted, warns virus is still out there

More restrictions introduced because of the coronavirus pandemic will be lifted, president Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, June 3.

The president also warned that the virus is still out there and insisted on the importance of social distancing and wearing a mask to avoid losing control over the situation.

“It is important to be aware of the new normal. We are trying the ease restrictions as much as possible, but it is clear that the responsibility falls more and more with every Romanian. Wearing a mask, distancing, and hand hygiene remain important to avoid losing control over the epidemic,” Iohannis said, quoted by News.ro.

More restrictions are expected to be lifted after June 15. The authorities have said that it all depends on how the epidemic evolves.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

