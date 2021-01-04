Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 04/01/2021 - 08:07
Real Estate

RO President asks lawmakers to reconsider land transfer to Chamber of Commerce

01 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

President Klaus Iohannis returned to Parliament the draft law that aims to transfer 46 hectares of land in Bucharest's central business district (CBD) to Romania's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR), free of charge, Economica.net reported.

As inked and passed by the lawmakers, the draft law provides insufficient guarantees regarding the intended use of the land and lacks clarity about the final beneficiary of the land, the Presidency notes.

The law, authored by the Popular Movement Party (PMP) of former President Traian Basescu, received support from both the Social Democrats (PSD) and Liberals (PNL).

However, the bill was referred to the Constitutional Court by the reformist Save Romania Union (USR), which did not see the public benefits of granting free of charge a plot of land evaluated at over EUR 300 million to a private entity like CCIR (actually the beneficiary of the land is Romexpo - the country's biggest exhibition center - controlled by CCIR).

The Court didn't see any constitutional issue and cleared the draft leaving president Iohannis with the delicate mission of either promulgating the bill (and accepting the political cost of a rather obscure deal) or returning the bill to lawmakers, potentially generating a conflict within the ruling coalition.

The narrative of those criticizing the land transfer is that it represents an unjustified transfer of wealth to CCIR, which wants to put the land at the disposal of major real estate developer and investor Iulius Group for a EUR 2 bln mixed-use project.

In its turn, on a more pragmatic note, CCIR argues that its rights to use the land for another 33 years invalidates any alternative plan - unless the state accepts to pay the EUR 300 mln compensations included in the concession contract for the case of nationalization.

The president's request goes along with the idea of limiting the benefits generated by the transfer of land in line with the existing rights held by CCIR. 

(Photo: Ccir.ro)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 08:26
01 March 2021
RI +
Urban Cultor: Bucharest project bets on urban gardening’s potential, works to get city residents to compost
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 04/01/2021 - 08:07
Real Estate

RO President asks lawmakers to reconsider land transfer to Chamber of Commerce

01 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

President Klaus Iohannis returned to Parliament the draft law that aims to transfer 46 hectares of land in Bucharest's central business district (CBD) to Romania's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR), free of charge, Economica.net reported.

As inked and passed by the lawmakers, the draft law provides insufficient guarantees regarding the intended use of the land and lacks clarity about the final beneficiary of the land, the Presidency notes.

The law, authored by the Popular Movement Party (PMP) of former President Traian Basescu, received support from both the Social Democrats (PSD) and Liberals (PNL).

However, the bill was referred to the Constitutional Court by the reformist Save Romania Union (USR), which did not see the public benefits of granting free of charge a plot of land evaluated at over EUR 300 million to a private entity like CCIR (actually the beneficiary of the land is Romexpo - the country's biggest exhibition center - controlled by CCIR).

The Court didn't see any constitutional issue and cleared the draft leaving president Iohannis with the delicate mission of either promulgating the bill (and accepting the political cost of a rather obscure deal) or returning the bill to lawmakers, potentially generating a conflict within the ruling coalition.

The narrative of those criticizing the land transfer is that it represents an unjustified transfer of wealth to CCIR, which wants to put the land at the disposal of major real estate developer and investor Iulius Group for a EUR 2 bln mixed-use project.

In its turn, on a more pragmatic note, CCIR argues that its rights to use the land for another 33 years invalidates any alternative plan - unless the state accepts to pay the EUR 300 mln compensations included in the concession contract for the case of nationalization.

The president's request goes along with the idea of limiting the benefits generated by the transfer of land in line with the existing rights held by CCIR. 

(Photo: Ccir.ro)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 08:26
01 March 2021
RI +
Urban Cultor: Bucharest project bets on urban gardening’s potential, works to get city residents to compost
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

31 March 2021
RI +
Monthly Wrap-up March 2021: Restrictions return as third wave hits Romania
26 March 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath files for IPO on the New York Stock Exchange
25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
20 March 2021
Community
What I love about Romania: Bob Faulkner (US) - A beautiful land with a beautiful people