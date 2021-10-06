Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 10/06/2021 - 08:51
Politics

Romanian President Iohannis invites parties for consultations "next week"

06 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In a brief statement after the Parliament dismissed the Government of prime minister Florin Citu, President Klaus Iohannis defended once again dismissed PM Citu and announced consultations with parliamentary parties next week - without specifying a certain calendar.

"To give the parties time to find and come up with mature approaches, I will convene consultations with the parties no sooner than next week. Now, we need maturity and responsibility," he said.

However, his speech, albeit short, was rather designed such as to aggravate the tensions among major political parties - in line with his past actions. Such rhetoric, also visible in PM's speech in Parliament [except for a milder note in regard to the Social Democratic leader Marcel Ciolacu], is in line with the scenario of a minority cabinet headed by PM Citu with hidden support.

Iohannis accused those who overthrew his protegee Florin Citu of being "cynical" politicians - some of them mimicking the role of reformists [USR], others [falsly] claiming that they are concerned with the fate of the people.

"We need a solution," President Klaus Iohannis also said. "The winter is coming; we are dealing with a pandemic," he concluded.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 10/06/2021 - 08:51
Politics

Romanian President Iohannis invites parties for consultations "next week"

06 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In a brief statement after the Parliament dismissed the Government of prime minister Florin Citu, President Klaus Iohannis defended once again dismissed PM Citu and announced consultations with parliamentary parties next week - without specifying a certain calendar.

"To give the parties time to find and come up with mature approaches, I will convene consultations with the parties no sooner than next week. Now, we need maturity and responsibility," he said.

However, his speech, albeit short, was rather designed such as to aggravate the tensions among major political parties - in line with his past actions. Such rhetoric, also visible in PM's speech in Parliament [except for a milder note in regard to the Social Democratic leader Marcel Ciolacu], is in line with the scenario of a minority cabinet headed by PM Citu with hidden support.

Iohannis accused those who overthrew his protegee Florin Citu of being "cynical" politicians - some of them mimicking the role of reformists [USR], others [falsly] claiming that they are concerned with the fate of the people.

"We need a solution," President Klaus Iohannis also said. "The winter is coming; we are dealing with a pandemic," he concluded.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks