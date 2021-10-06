Romanian President Iohannis invites parties for consultations "next week"

In a brief statement after the Parliament dismissed the Government of prime minister Florin Citu, President Klaus Iohannis defended once again dismissed PM Citu and announced consultations with parliamentary parties next week - without specifying a certain calendar.

"To give the parties time to find and come up with mature approaches, I will convene consultations with the parties no sooner than next week. Now, we need maturity and responsibility," he said.

However, his speech, albeit short, was rather designed such as to aggravate the tensions among major political parties - in line with his past actions. Such rhetoric, also visible in PM's speech in Parliament [except for a milder note in regard to the Social Democratic leader Marcel Ciolacu], is in line with the scenario of a minority cabinet headed by PM Citu with hidden support.

Iohannis accused those who overthrew his protegee Florin Citu of being "cynical" politicians - some of them mimicking the role of reformists [USR], others [falsly] claiming that they are concerned with the fate of the people.

"We need a solution," President Klaus Iohannis also said. "The winter is coming; we are dealing with a pandemic," he concluded.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)