Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 15:29
Politics

Romania's Govt. falls after no-confidence vote

05 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Government of prime minister Florin Cîțu fell after the Parliament passed a no-confidence motion introduced by the Social Democrat Party (PSD).

The motion passed with 281 votes in favor, News.ro reported. It needed 234 votes to pass. 

The motion was backed by both the reformist USR (formerly USR-PLUS) and the radical AUR.

In September, USR-PLUS initiated a no-confidence motion against the PM after pulling out of the ruling coalition, which included PNL and UDMR. USR left the Government after prime minister Citu dismissed the reformist justice minister Stelian Ion without consulting the coalition partners. 

The conflict started due to disagreement over the EUR 10 bln local development plan promoted by the Liberal PM but opposed by USR due to lack of accountability.

USR said it would continue as part of the coalition with PNL and UDMR but only if Cîțu left.

After the Parliament decided to defer the vote on the first no-confidence motion filed by USR-PLUS, PSD introduced its own no-confidence motion.

USR VP Dan Barna said his party would not govern alongside PSD or AUR. Meanwhile, PSD said an option was a technocrat government that would be in place until early elections can be held.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/01/2021 - 14:27
01 October 2021
RI +
Romania-Insider Monthly Wrap-up for September: Double crisis
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 15:29
Politics

Romania's Govt. falls after no-confidence vote

05 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Government of prime minister Florin Cîțu fell after the Parliament passed a no-confidence motion introduced by the Social Democrat Party (PSD).

The motion passed with 281 votes in favor, News.ro reported. It needed 234 votes to pass. 

The motion was backed by both the reformist USR (formerly USR-PLUS) and the radical AUR.

In September, USR-PLUS initiated a no-confidence motion against the PM after pulling out of the ruling coalition, which included PNL and UDMR. USR left the Government after prime minister Citu dismissed the reformist justice minister Stelian Ion without consulting the coalition partners. 

The conflict started due to disagreement over the EUR 10 bln local development plan promoted by the Liberal PM but opposed by USR due to lack of accountability.

USR said it would continue as part of the coalition with PNL and UDMR but only if Cîțu left.

After the Parliament decided to defer the vote on the first no-confidence motion filed by USR-PLUS, PSD introduced its own no-confidence motion.

USR VP Dan Barna said his party would not govern alongside PSD or AUR. Meanwhile, PSD said an option was a technocrat government that would be in place until early elections can be held.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/01/2021 - 14:27
01 October 2021
RI +
Romania-Insider Monthly Wrap-up for September: Double crisis
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks