RO President rules out Easter lockdown, calls for observing existing restrictions

Citing the rising COVID-19 infection rate and the mounting pressure on the healthcare system, Romania's president Klaus Iohannis announced that the authorities would tighten some restrictions.

However, he stressed that no lockdown is envisaged for the Easter period, News.ro reported.

The night curfew will probably start at 22:00 instead of 23:00, he said, confirming rumors circulated earlier.

At the same time, the vaccination for the general public will begin ahead of schedule in eight first-tier cities where the infection rate is rising the most, announced the president of the National Committee for Coordination of Vaccination Activities (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghită.

"There will be new centers in which AstraZeneca vaccine doses will be distributed," Valeriu Gheorghita said in a press conference.

So far, over one million Romanians have been vaccinated. The country will receive nearly six million vaccine doses in March-April.

"The number of doses administered increases from day to day, the number of vaccination centers increases from one week to the other," president Iohannis said.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

[email protected]