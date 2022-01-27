Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/27/2022 - 08:10
Politics

RO President on Ukraine: We must be ready for all possible scenarios

27 January 2022
Romanian president Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, January 26, that "Romania must make sure that it is ready for any possible scenario."

He made the statement after the meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) on the tense situation on the border between Russia and Ukraine.

"Diplomatic dialogue must play a key role in easing the current situation, and it is important that it continues.[...] But we must also be prepared for the scenario in which the Russian side will refuse to continue the path of dialogue," president Iohannis said.

He also highlighted the clear messages sent publicly, including by the president of the United States, Joseph Biden, and by French president Emmanuel Macron, on the readiness of the United States and France - strategic partners of Romania - to increase allied presence in the country as part of the allied response to security developments in the region. "I have constantly said it, and I repeat that we are ready to host an increased allied presence in our territory," the president said.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
