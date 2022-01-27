RO President on Ukraine: We must be ready for all possible scenarios

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, January 26, that "Romania must make sure that it is ready for any possible scenario."

He made the statement after the meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) on the tense situation on the border between Russia and Ukraine.

"Diplomatic dialogue must play a key role in easing the current situation, and it is important that it continues.[...] But we must also be prepared for the scenario in which the Russian side will refuse to continue the path of dialogue," president Iohannis said.

He also highlighted the clear messages sent publicly, including by the president of the United States, Joseph Biden, and by French president Emmanuel Macron, on the readiness of the United States and France - strategic partners of Romania - to increase allied presence in the country as part of the allied response to security developments in the region. "I have constantly said it, and I repeat that we are ready to host an increased allied presence in our territory," the president said.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com