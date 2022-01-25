Romanian president Klaus Iohannis convened the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) for Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

The meeting's agenda includes topics related to the security situation in the Extended Black Sea Area and NATO's Eastern Flank, according to the Presidential Administration. The CSAT members will also discuss measures to develop the capacity to respond to new security challenges and increase resilience.

President Klaus Iohannis met, on Friday, January 21, with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă, to discuss the security situation on the Eastern Flank of NATO. No statement was issued after the meeting, though.

Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday, January 21, that Russia's demands to the West for its security included a withdrawal of NATO forces from Romania and Bulgaria, Reuters reported.

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected as inappropriate and baseless the Russian Foreign Ministry's statements on the Allied military presence on NATO's Eastern Flank.

"The request that the size of NATO forces in all Alliance states that joined after 1997, including troops, be reduced according to Moscow's requirements is already in Russia's European security proposals, made public in December 2021," the institution confirmed. On the opposite, "Romanian authorities welcomed the recent US and France announcements regarding the intention to deploy troops in Romania, as part of the Allied deterrence and defence posture," according to the ministry's statement.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

