Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/25/2022 - 08:53
Politics

RO President summons Security Council on situation in the extended Black Sea area

25 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis convened the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) for Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

The meeting's agenda includes topics related to the security situation in the Extended Black Sea Area and NATO's Eastern Flank, according to the Presidential Administration. The CSAT members will also discuss measures to develop the capacity to respond to new security challenges and increase resilience.

President Klaus Iohannis met, on Friday, January 21, with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă, to discuss the security situation on the Eastern Flank of NATO. No statement was issued after the meeting, though.

Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday, January 21, that Russia's demands to the West for its security included a withdrawal of NATO forces from Romania and Bulgaria, Reuters reported.

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected as inappropriate and baseless the Russian Foreign Ministry's statements on the Allied military presence on NATO's Eastern Flank.

"The request that the size of NATO forces in all Alliance states that joined after 1997, including troops, be reduced according to Moscow's requirements is already in Russia's European security proposals, made public in December 2021," the institution confirmed. On the opposite, "Romanian authorities welcomed the recent US and France announcements regarding the intention to deploy troops in Romania, as part of the Allied deterrence and defence posture," according to the ministry's statement.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/20/2022 - 09:17
20 January 2022
Politics
France ready to send NATO troops to Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/25/2022 - 08:53
Politics

RO President summons Security Council on situation in the extended Black Sea area

25 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis convened the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) for Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

The meeting's agenda includes topics related to the security situation in the Extended Black Sea Area and NATO's Eastern Flank, according to the Presidential Administration. The CSAT members will also discuss measures to develop the capacity to respond to new security challenges and increase resilience.

President Klaus Iohannis met, on Friday, January 21, with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă, to discuss the security situation on the Eastern Flank of NATO. No statement was issued after the meeting, though.

Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday, January 21, that Russia's demands to the West for its security included a withdrawal of NATO forces from Romania and Bulgaria, Reuters reported.

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected as inappropriate and baseless the Russian Foreign Ministry's statements on the Allied military presence on NATO's Eastern Flank.

"The request that the size of NATO forces in all Alliance states that joined after 1997, including troops, be reduced according to Moscow's requirements is already in Russia's European security proposals, made public in December 2021," the institution confirmed. On the opposite, "Romanian authorities welcomed the recent US and France announcements regarding the intention to deploy troops in Romania, as part of the Allied deterrence and defence posture," according to the ministry's statement.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/20/2022 - 09:17
20 January 2022
Politics
France ready to send NATO troops to Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks