People

Ioana Enache joins management of Museum of Recent Art in Bucharest

02 October 2024

Business executive Ioana Enache has joined the management of the Museum of Recent Art (MARe) in Bucharest as director, the institution announced.

Enache will ensure the operational management of MARe Foundation alongside its board of directors, which includes MARe founder Roger Akoury, creative entrepreneur Suzana Vasilescu, and curator and gallerist Dan Popescu.

She was previously the CEO of Sanovita, the general manager of Amway, and has held management positions in companies in the beauty & wellness, pharma, oil, food and retail industries. She is also a board member of Bravva Angels, and has been involved in numerous management consultancy and business transformation projects.

MARe, administered through the MARe Foundation, opened in 2018. Art historian Erwin Kessler was the museum’s director since its opening and until March of this year.

Until January 2025 the museum hosts the exhibition Monstrul, Pătratul și Hohotul (The Monster, the Square and the Laughter). The museum also organizes various educational activities, workshops, and tours.

(Photo: the Museum of Recent Art)

simona@romania-insider.com

