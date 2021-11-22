Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

People

Marriott names Romanian to manage its flagship hotel in Bucharest

22 November 2021
Ioan Mătieș, a professional with almost 25 years of experience in the HoReCa industry, is the new general manager of the JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel starting October 15, 2021.

He replaces Tino Lindner, who has managed the hotel for the past three years. 

Mătieș joined the JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel in 2000 as director of event management. Since then, he has held several management positions within the hotel group, both domestically and abroad. Between 2006 and 2014, he worked as food & beverage director at the Frankfurt Marriott Hotel. In 2014, he was appointed general manager of the Renaissance Atyrau Hotel and Marriott Executive Apartments in Kazakhstan. In 2017, he became the general manager of the Voronezh Marriott Hotel, overseeing the opening of this new hotel, from creating the recruitment plan to coordinating marketing activities to developing and implementing the sales strategy. In 2018, he was appointed general manager of the Istanbul Marriott Hotel Sisli. Under his leadership, the hotel received the Excellence for Financial Performance Award.

Mătieș holds a Bachelor's degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management. In 2019, he graduated from the ASCENT - Leadership Accelerator program at the University of North Carolina, USA, one of the several development programs he completed over the years.

In his new role, Mătieș plans to continue the implementation of "the JW Marriott brand's modern representation in the luxury category," the company said in a release.

"I have been part of the JW Marriott team since the opening of the first hotel in Romania. I thank Tino for all he has achieved and especially for continuing to invest in the implementation of digital technologies to improve the guest experience, especially in the last year and a half, a difficult time for the hospitality industry. Taking on this new position makes me happy, excited and honored. The experience I have gained in the luxury hospitality segment will help me, together with my team, to achieve the company's business goals, with a focus on innovation, elevated luxury guests experience and increasing awareness," Mătieș said. 

The five-star JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel has 402 rooms, 12 meeting rooms, six restaurants and lounges, a conference center, a shopping gallery featuring luxury brands, casino, and spa and fitness facilities.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

Normal
Normal
 

