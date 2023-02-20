Bahrain-based fund takes over Romanian software producer NetRom Software

Investment fund InvestCorp, active since 1982, based in Bahrain and managing a portfolio of over USD 42 bln globally, is taking over the control package of NetRom Software, the local subsidiary of the Romanian-Dutch company NetRom Software BV, Profit.ro reported.

The target company’s turnover was almost RON 75 mln (EUR 15 mln) in 2021, some 25% up versus 2020.

The transaction was operated through InvestCorp Technology Partners, the investment arm of InvestCorp, based in London. Recently, it also bought HWG, the largest company in Italy in the cybersecurity niche, and the American company Zift Solutions (software).

NetRom's founders, management team and IceLake Capital will remain shareholders alongside InterCorp.

NetRom Software, on the market for 16 years, specializes in the development of software applications in fields such as e-commerce, HR, insurance, finance, mobility, and health, with clients such as VodafoneZiggo, Transdev and LeasePlan.

(Photo source: Opolja | Dreamstime.com)