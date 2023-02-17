Egis takes over Romanian engineering firm Italrom

French engineering group Egis announced that it reached an agreement to take over Romania-based peer Italrom, a business partner in the past. The main shareholder of Italrom is Lorenzo Sabini.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first part of 2023, according to Bursa.ro.

The acquisition is an investment that strengthens the presence of Egis in Romania and Poland.

After a solid year of growth for Egis in the region, this acquisition represents an important step forward, enabling Egis to strengthen its position in the design services market and expand its services and capabilities to both public and private sector clients from Romania, Poland and other parts of Europe, the french group commented.

Italrom, a company based in Romania that provides engineering services for trestle structures, underground structures, tunnels and tunnelling and geotechnical works, and which operates in the field of large infrastructure and civil works, has around 40 employees, mainly active in Bucharest and Poland, with experience in a wide range of engineering specialities.

