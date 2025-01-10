International Workplace Group opens new flexible workspace in Bucharest

International Workplace Group, a provider of hybrid working solutions, recently announced the opening of a modern flexible workspace in Bucharest.

Located in the Vastint Business Garden building, this new location comes to meet a demand for shared workspace in the area. The new Spaces center also offers a variety of amenities, including restaurants, fitness centers, and shops.

As for location, the office complex is within walking distance of Gara de Nord and the Grozăvești (M1 line) and Basarab (M3 line) metro stations, providing quick access to central areas such as Piața Unirii and Piața Victoriei.

The new center, covering a total of 1,900 sqm, offers space for established companies and start-ups across a range of sectors, including technology, finance, and business services. It features private offices, meeting rooms, co-working spaces, and creative spaces. Additionally, International Workplace Group’s Design Your Own Office service allows companies to fully customize their space to meet their specific needs.

“We are establishing a stronger and much-needed footprint in the Bucharest region with this latest opening. As an important business hub, Bucharest is a fantastic place for us to boost our expansion plans. The demand for high-quality flexible workspaces continues to soar as hybrid working becomes the new normal,” said Mark Dixon, CEO & Founder of International Workplace Group.

In the first half of 2024 alone, the International Workplace Group added 465 such new locations worldwide. The company projects that 30% of all commercial real estate will be flexible workspace by 2030, as companies attempt to reduce costs to become more efficient.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: International Workplace Group)