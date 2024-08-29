Croatian brokerage firm becomes a member of the Bucharest Stock Exchange

InterCapital Securities, the largest broker on the Zagreb Stock Exchange, has officially joined the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) as its newest trading member.

The firm will focus on providing market-making services and analysis for Romania's top companies, commonly referred to as "blue chips," rather than concentrating on the retail market.

"After years of trading on BVB indirectly for our institutional clients, the time has come to add the Romanian Stock Exchange to our growing list of memberships," the company wrote on LinkedIn, Ziarul Financiar reported.

InterCapital Securities is a member of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, Ljubljana Stock Exchange, and Eurex.

The firm sees significant potential in Romania's capital market and has recently listed its ETF on the Romanian BET-TRN index in Croatia, Slovenia, and Romania. The company aims to provide customized market making services to local issuers and will also begin covering top Romanian companies with in-depth analyses.

To further promote Romanian companies, InterCapital Securities will organize a Romanian capital market day in Zagreb, where BVB-listed blue chips will present to both local and international institutional investors. The company is confident that this initiative will attract new investors and increase interest in the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)