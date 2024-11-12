Inter Computer Romania achieved its annual targets în Q3 and anticipates a promising year-end

News from Companies

Inter Computer Romania, part of the Hungarian Inter Computer Group (IC Group), one of the largest IBM Platinum partners in Central and Eastern Europe, announces that it has met all of its 2024 targets by the end of Q3, driven by IT architecture and infrastructure projects using IBM Power technology, particularly for the financial and banking sector. Through these initiatives, the company has helped strengthen the IT infrastructure of key industry players by providing scalable and efficient solutions that meet the sector’s specific requirements. The budgeted turnover of 3 million euros for this year was achieved by the end of Q3.

Inter Computer Group (ICG) expanded its operations in the Romanian market this year through a partnership with Romanian shareholders – NBD (New Business Dimensions), Pluridio, and Gabriel Tomescu. With a primary focus on integrating IBM products, particularly in the financial and banking sector, Inter Computer Romania set a goal to achieve a turnover of 3 million euros in its first year of activity. This target was met within the first nine months of the year.

The local team at Inter Computer Romania has an in-depth understanding of the market, digitalization needs, and the integration of high-performance solutions. This expertise has been the driving force behind the company’s rapid establishment as a trusted partner for financial institutions, supporting them in modernization and digital transformation processes. Inter Computer Romania anticipates a strong year-end for Q4 and holds optimistic growth prospects for continued development in 2025.

“The results achieved would not have been possible without the expertise, experience, and dedication of our team, whose mission is to support the technological modernization of the local market. NBD’s experience in the financial market has also contributed to this year’s successes. Through our IT architecture and infrastructure projects based on IBM technologies, we support the development and strengthening of IT systems in the financial and banking sector. We remain a solid partner for organizations in Romania on the complex path of digitalization and alignment with EU legislation standards, as well as with those driven by the rapid evolution of technology,” stated Gabriel Tomescu, CEO of Inter Computer Romania.

Inter-Computer Romania anticipates an optimistic 2025 and aims to become an IBM leading business partner in Romania.

With experience across all IBM product lines over more than three decades of activity, IC Group has earned the status of business partner for all major IT providers and currently has over 150 specialists with expertise in all IT technologies.

“We are closing the first nine months with results beyond expectations, having met our annual targets three months ahead of schedule, which demonstrates the effectiveness of our strategy and, above all, the commitment of the Inter Computer Romania team to delivering high-performance solutions for the financial sector. We look forward to 2025 with confidence, anticipating a strong start. We already have impactful collaborations and projects that contribute to the digital transformation of the local market and reinforce our position as an IBM partner in Romania,” added Gabriel Tomescu, CEO of Inter Computer Romania.

In its first nine months of activity, the company has introduced enterprise solutions to the local market that enhance operational efficiency and support the digital transformation of financial institutions. Inter Computer thus provides consulting, implementation, and support services to ensure the success of IBM product integration projects.

The company remains committed to the Romanian market, with the goal of becoming IBM's primary partner in the country and actively contributing to the digital transformation of the financial sector.

