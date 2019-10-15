Romania Insider
UiPath helps Romanian insurers to robotise part of their work
15 October 2019
Groupama and Asirom, two of the top 10 largest insurers in Romania, have started to robotise their processes in partnership with global robotic process automation (RPA) leader UiPath.

This will help the two companies save about a quarter of the time their employees use for various tasks, said Răzvan Atim, head of sales Eastern Europe at UiPath, attending Transylvania Insurance Days.

“Through the automation process, robots take over most of the manual tasks, for which the insurance companies’ employees spend about 25% of their time, such as completing forms and retrieving the necessary documents from clients for issuing policies,” Atim explained, according to local Ziarul Financiar.

Groupama Romania, the local branch of the French insurer Groupama, started the pilot program for process automation, currently having about 160,000 transactions processed by robots.

UiPath, the most valuable start-up originated in Romania, is currently valued at about USD 7 billion.

(Photo source: Uipath.com)

