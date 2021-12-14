Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 12/14/2021 - 12:39
Business

RO fintech Instant Factoring gets EUR 6.3 mln in new financing round

14 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Instant Factoring, the Romanian fintech providing microfinance to small companies, has concluded a new round of external financing of EUR 6.3 million, raising the total volume of available capital to EUR 12 million, both for Romania and the entity in Serbia, it said. 

The financing will ensure the necessary capital for the company's development in both markets for next year, the company said.

The current round represents capital investment and loans from existing shareholders - 45% of the total amount - and an additional loan from US financial creditors of 55% of the total, the latter intended to increase the financing capital of invoices. 

"The new round of financing will help us grow in both markets and, at the same time, invest in technology and software development to accelerate the digital financing processes. Furthermore, it will allow us to develop new financial products and expand our operational capabilities," Cristian Ionescu, CEO of Instant Factoring, said.

Instant Factoring offers flexible digital financing solutions for small businesses that need working capital for monthly turnovers or one-off developments, turning invoices in the payment term from 7 to 90 days into liquidity. 

Romanian fintech Instant Factoring expands in Serbia

(Photo: Melpomenem/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/12/2021 - 11:19
12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 12/14/2021 - 12:39
Business

RO fintech Instant Factoring gets EUR 6.3 mln in new financing round

14 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Instant Factoring, the Romanian fintech providing microfinance to small companies, has concluded a new round of external financing of EUR 6.3 million, raising the total volume of available capital to EUR 12 million, both for Romania and the entity in Serbia, it said. 

The financing will ensure the necessary capital for the company's development in both markets for next year, the company said.

The current round represents capital investment and loans from existing shareholders - 45% of the total amount - and an additional loan from US financial creditors of 55% of the total, the latter intended to increase the financing capital of invoices. 

"The new round of financing will help us grow in both markets and, at the same time, invest in technology and software development to accelerate the digital financing processes. Furthermore, it will allow us to develop new financial products and expand our operational capabilities," Cristian Ionescu, CEO of Instant Factoring, said.

Instant Factoring offers flexible digital financing solutions for small businesses that need working capital for monthly turnovers or one-off developments, turning invoices in the payment term from 7 to 90 days into liquidity. 

Romanian fintech Instant Factoring expands in Serbia

(Photo: Melpomenem/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/12/2021 - 11:19
12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks