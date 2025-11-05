Romanian fintech Instant Factoring secures EUR 30 mln financing structure to support SMEs

Romania's Instant Factoring announced its participation in a cross-border securitization transaction valued at up to EUR 30 million. The move, the company said, "opens a new stage of growth for both Romanian fintech and the alternative financing market in Romania and Spain."

The transaction involved the establishment of a securitization fund - Instant Factoring 2025-I, Securitization Fund - in Spain, under the supervision of CNMV, with a Luxembourg-based fund acting as senior creditor.

Operational since October 8, 2025, the fund provides initial financing of EUR 7 million, with EUR 5 million allocated to Romania and EUR 2 million to Spain, and is designed to gradually expand to EUR 30 million under the same program.

"This marks a milestone for the Romanian market, as it is the first time a local non-banking financial institution has participated in an international securitization structure," reads the press release.

Cristian Ionescu, CEO and co-founder, Instant Factoring, commented: "The capital secured through this structure will strengthen and expand our operations in Romania and Spain, accelerating the growth of thousands of SMEs that depend on working capital to sustain a continuously evolving economy."

The new financing structure enables the Romanian fintech to provide over EUR 200 million in additional annual factoring volumes, granting access to working capital for more than 2,000 SMEs across both markets.

Romania's factoring market, projected to exceed EUR 10 billion in 2025, shows a rising demand for flexible financing solutions, while Spain's market has reached EUR 266 billion, according to official industry data quoted by Instant Factoring. In this context, the new facility positions the Romanian company as a key player in accelerating SME access to capital across both countries.

With over 100,000 financing transactions, 3,000 companies supported, and a total financing volume exceeding EUR 350 million, Instant Factoring has become a regional leader in digital SME financing.

Since June 2024, Instant Factoring has benefited from a Capacity Building financing facility from the European Investment Fund (EIF), amounting to RON 5 million, dedicated to infrastructure development and credit capacity expansion.

(Photo source: press release)