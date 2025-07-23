Startup

Over EUR 600 mln reach Romanian SMEs through InvestEU guarantee backed by Recovery Plan

23 July 2025

More than 2,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Romania have accessed a total of EUR 610 million in funding since 2023, thanks to the InvestEU guarantee instrument financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The funds have supported business development, competitiveness, expansion efforts, green product and service creation, renewable energy investments, and energy efficiency improvements, the Ministry of Investments and European Projects said.

The financing was made possible through the Romania-specific compartment of the InvestEU programme, with the European Investment Fund (EIF) managing direct guarantees granted to local financial intermediaries. These guarantees are designed to make credit more accessible to Romanian businesses.

Twelve banks are currently disbursing loans under the programme. On average, the loans issued have been around EUR 300,000.

The programme remains active and will continue to support bank lending to SMEs and, in some cases, individuals, within the available budget, the ministry said.

The InvestEU guarantee allows EIF’s partner banks to offer improved financing terms, such as lower interest rates, reduced collateral and down payment requirements, and longer repayment periods.

With a total envelope of EUR 672 million, the Romania compartment of the InvestEU programme supports two key pillars: the Sustainability Guarantee and the SME Competitiveness Guarantee. 

Through the Sustainability Guarantee, partner banks can fund environmentally friendly and inclusive investments that help accelerate the green transition. The Competitiveness Guarantee aims to improve access to credit across a broader range of companies and sectors, under conditions not typically available without such backing.

“This programme is the result of a strong partnership between the Romanian Government, the European Commission, the European Investment Fund, and local banks. We’ve built on the experience gained through the SME Initiative launched in 2016, which laid the groundwork for effectively rolling out InvestEU with PNRR funding starting in 2023,” said minister Dragoș Pîslaru.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Natanael Alfredo/Dreamstime.com)

