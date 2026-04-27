Clear purpose, authenticity, and building trust: How women execs forged their path

The habits that make one a better professional and a leader, complex choices, and other leadership lessons were among the subjects addressed at the recent edition of the event Inspiring Women in Business, organized by La French Tech Bucharest.

Embracing one’s true self, even when this means having a bad year, was the theme highlighted by Ludmila Tones, managing partner of PR agency Positive Communication. When so many feel tired of taking on too much and don’t have the strength to say no, tackling the topic, which is not discussed enough, is even more important. The contrasting images of two trees, taken in two consecutive years, served to make the point. While the tree was covered in blooms in one year, it had managed only a few the following year. The takeaway: this is fine. There is no need for a comparison between the two. It is rather more important to have the courage to be oneself, she explained.

Sharing her own journey to top leadership positions, many of them firsts in the company, Ioanna Christopoulou, country general manager of L’Oréal Romania, outlined four key building blocks that informed her career. Defining one’s purpose and staying true to it is the first step. From very early on, she understood that her career would be one of learning adventures, and the decisions she took supported this. From not hesitating to depart roles where she wasn’t growing to turning around businesses in cultures where women aren’t always trusted, this has always been a building block, even more so in times of discomfort, when most learning moments occur.

Adding to this is developing a support network, much needed for any career to thrive, and having the right mindset. She advised women professionals not to wait to feel ready, and, instead, accept that in a fast-paced world, one never feels ready. She also touched on the misconception that more responsibilities mean less work-life balance. The higher one goes, the more flexibility they have, she explained. Last but not least, the people accompanying one’s professional journey are very important, she argued.

In her turn, Cecilia Tudor, managing director of Renault South-Eastern Europe, spoke of the power of authenticity as a driver for her successful career. Staying true to oneself works better than playing by someone else’s rules and informs the ability to develop good working relationships, regardless of the position one occupies. At the same time, it is important to change one’s environment. Even though it might look like a winding detour, it not only provides valuable learning opportunities but can end up bringing one to a fulfilling job.

Touching on the topic of team cohesion, Laurence Di-Costanzo-Hernandez, the head of Medium and Heavy Helicopters Program Support Office, Airbus Helicopters at Airbus, described her job as an "air traffic controller of human energy," who outlines the vision and priorities for her team. She also emphasized the importance of respect. In relation to her team, this takes the form of being authentic; to her job, it means working hard; and for the customers, being customer-oriented.

Similarly, Alina Ghica, VP of Marketing Central Europe & Central Asia with Michelin, explained that she is supporting the confidence of her team by communicating why decisions are made at one specific moment, and also by harnessing the power of collective intelligence. In order to bring different points of view into the conversation, a safe space is needed, which only comes with respect for people and the facts, she said.

Being kind adds to this, as explained by Oana Craioveanu, co-founder of Impact Hub Bucharest. She urged the audience to practice the habit, whatever it might mean in specific business contexts and decisions that need to be made. Asked how she recognized businesses that would still be valuable in five years, as someone who interacts with founders often, she pointed to humbleness. Founders can have the most amazing ideas and be very determined to succeed, but being ready to accept that they can also be wrong is what makes a difference.

For Ana Maria Borlovan, general manager of Uber for Romania, the Czech Republic, Ukraine, Croatia, Hungary, the Baltics, and Slovakia, trust is what she tries to offer to others. It is better to be authentic, even when you have to deliver an uncomfortable decision, she argued. She also delved into the complex decision-making involved in managing businesses across many different markets, with different regulations shaping what the company offers in each of them.

Alina Popa, country manager of Coface Romania, highlighted integrity as a non-negotiable value, explaining she would not be able to perform in an environment where she doesn’t resonate with the culture. She also warned that fear shouldn’t prevent anyone from taking up new opportunities. Especially in the current context, where numerous uncertainties drive many to be cautious, this could prove to be the wrong path to take.

La French Tech launched in Romania in 2019. It is a non-profit association with more than 1,000 members locally. Its mission is to connect the French and Romanian tech ecosystems and act as a bridge between local startups looking for growth and corporate organizations in need of innovation.

(Photo: La French Tech)

simona@romania-insider.com