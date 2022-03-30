Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/30/2022 - 09:09
Romanian Statistics Office sets 35% target for online census

30 March 2022
Romania's statistics office INS expects at least 35% of households to complete the online population and housing self-census procedure by the May 15 deadline, head of the institute Tudorel Andrei said.

 Until March 28, a number of 1.5 mln questionnaires were fully completed and validated in the system out of the 1.8 mln questionnaires initiated by households. The failure ratio was some 10%, which INS head Andrei said is "acceptable".

"I'm optimistic, even if this is the first action of this magnitude," the INS head said at a press conference, local Agerpres reported.

Yet he stressed that granting the day off to those participating in the online census depends on the validation of the data.

The online self-census ratio in other European countries ranged from 30.3% in Bulgaria to 99.3% in Portugal, he added.

Obtaining funding from the European Union may be at stake, as the disbursement of some funds is proportional to the number of residents.

The process was open to the public on March 14. After May 15, representatives of the statistics office will visit those who failed to complete online the procedure until July 17. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Irina Marica
Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 03/14/2022 - 14:19
14 March 2022
Romania starts population census, first data collected online
