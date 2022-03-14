Romania starts population census, first data collected online

Romania started a new population and household census on Monday, March 14. In the first stage, which will end on May 15, people can fill in the official questionnaire online, according to Digi24.

Those who want to complete the online form need an internet connection and a valid email address. The official website is Recensamantromania.ro, where people can find the link leading to the platform to pre-register for the census. Then, they will receive the questionnaire by email.

On Monday afternoon, the National Statistics Institute (INS) said that the official website could no longer be accessed due to the high traffic registered in the first hours of the online census. Thus, the institution recommended people who want to participate in the census online go to Autorecenzare.insse.ro or Insse.ro/cms/ro.

The questionnaire is split into several sections and includes questions related to graduate studies, occupation, and income. It is available in Romanian and the languages of national minorities, as well as in English, according to Digi24.

Romanians who do not have access to the Internet will be interviewed at home between May 16 and July 17.

(Photo source: Radub85/Dreamstime.com)