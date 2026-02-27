Innobyte ends 2025 with a net profit increase of 14% and eCommerce projects in regulated industries where human interaction remains critical

News from Companies

Innobyte, one of the leading Romanian companies specialised in eCommerce services and solutions, ended 2025 with a turnover of 15.18 million RON, an 8% growth YOY, and a net profit of 1.45 million RON, a 14% growth YOY. The financial results confirms the maturity of Innobyte’s operating model launched in 2022 and the company’s ability to turn revenue growth into profitability. Last year, Innobyte also expanded its project portfolio towards industries with intense human interaction, such as healthcare and agriculture, where digitalisation requires both new technology foundations and a rethinking of direct relationships with users in the online environment.

Market context: fiscal uncertainty, pressure on sales, delayed decisions



The landscape in which 2025 began was marked by fiscal and administrative unpredictability, which led many companies to postpone or reassess their digital investment plans in the first part of the year. Although the environment settled later on and projects started to move forward, pressure on sales remained visible in the second half of the year, despite strong commercial campaigns in the fourth quarter.

“In our discussions with retailers and brands, we’ve seen a clear shift in focus over the past year, which will continue into 2026: organisations are much more attentive to the business value they extract from digital projects and to the real cost of acquiring new customers. Loyalty and retention of existing customers are gaining ground over approaches focused exclusively on volume growth. In this context, two areas have become recurring on board agendas: platform security and the pragmatic use of AI, both for internal efficiency and in user-facing customer journeys,” said Cătălin Bordei, Managing Partner Innobyte.

Innobyte’s 2025 results: revenue growth and stronger profitability



In this volatile environment, Innobyte recorded last year a turnover of 15.18 million RON, an 8% growth YOY, and a net profit of 1.45 million RON, a 14% growth YOY. EBITDA also increased by 4.7% compared to 2024, reaching 1.83 million RON.



Net profit advanced faster than operating revenues, indicating that operational efficiency and the quality of the project portfolio weighed more than simple quantitative expansion.



The company’s financial position strengthened through higher equity and the elimination of long-term debt, reconfirming Innobyte’s status as a stable asset within the LIFE IS HARD ecosystem.



Digitalising industries with intense human interaction: healthcare and agriculture



A key element of Innobyte’s strategy in 2025 was its expansion into industries where direct human interaction is the norm rather than the exception - in particular healthcare and agriculture.



In these sectors:

direct contact between patient and pharmacist, doctor and patient, or supplier and farmer remains critical;

the regulatory framework significantly limits communication and promotion freedom;

many core processes are only partially digitalised or still rely on legacy systems.

Innobyte’s role has been to create a technology foundation on which these organisations can build over the coming years: new architectures, integration of existing systems, clarification of digital business models and translation of human interactions into coherent online flows.

“In industries with intense human interaction, digitalisation is not just about adding another sales channel. It means transforming a direct, complex relationship into an online experience where people continue to trust the brand. That requires both a solid technical foundation and a very clear understanding of the regulatory context in which our clients operate,” said Cătălin Șomfălean, CEO Innobyte.

In industries with strict advertising rules, innovation moves away from ad campaigns and into experience design: simple flows, mobile applications, loyalty programmes and clear interfaces that keep users close to the brand without breaching regulations.



From vague projects to solid foundations: the role of Consulting & Discovery



The maturation of Romania’s eCommerce market is reflected in the way companies now approach digital projects: a stronger focus on purpose, proper documentation of functionalities and cost-benefit analysis from the planning phase.



For Innobyte, the Consulting & Discovery stage is the central pillar of its delivery model and a mandatory condition before starting any major project. In eCommerce, this phase means defining the business model, clarifying the platform’s role, user journeys and system integrations.



Discipline is critical in regulated, human-centric industries, where a poorly defined digital platform can affect both commercial results and the direct relationship with people.



AI and Security: from buzzwords to essential infrastructure



Against the backdrop of economic uncertainty in 2025, two trends consistently rose on Innobyte clients’ agendas: security and the pragmatic use of artificial intelligence.



From a technical standpoint, the company focused on two main directions:

Security - treating security as a core architectural element, not a secondary project, and aligning with international standards such as ISO 27001 and NIS2 requirements;

AI for efficiency - identifying concrete use cases where AI can add value, such as: generating and adapting content for eCommerce platforms; localisation and translation for multi-country projects; improving product filtering and on-site search in category pages; product recommendation engines.



AI is also used internally, within the team’s workflows, and in 2025 Innobyte began systematically integrating such tools into its way of working, with plans to extend this approach in 2026.



Senior team, remote-first model and public traded group discipline



Innobyte’s team currently counts over 50 specialists, predominantly senior profiles with extensive experience in complex eCommerce projects. The remote-first policy, maintained in 2025 and continued in 2026, has allowed the company to attract highly skilled developers from cities where Innobyte does not have physical sites. The Bucharest and Cluj offices operate as hubs, open to those who prefer working on site, without mandatory attendance.



Five years after being acquired by LIFE IS HARD, a company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (ticker: LIH), Innobyte operates with stronger discipline in reporting and internal governance. Being part of the group has also enabled the development of joint technical projects, such as a mobile application framework that allows an existing online shop to be turned into a mobile app in a short time, with direct impact on the end-user experience.



Message to clients and the team



Looking back at 2025, Innobyte’s management sends a message of continuity and realism:

“2025 was a test of patience and structure for many companies. Our message to clients and partners is to keep their optimism, but remain disciplined in how they build digital projects. And for the team, the message is simple: if we do our job well, with honesty and rigour, things move in the right direction, regardless of the turbulence around us,” added Cătălin Șomfălean.





