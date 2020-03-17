Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 07:57
Business
ING expects Romania’s public deficit to reach 5% of GDP even without pension hike
17 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s public deficit might exceed 5% of GDP this year even if the Government defers the 40% pension hike planned for September, according to a research report of ING Bank Romania quoted by Profit.ro.

Slower than projected GDP growth, weaker consumption and higher public spending are the main causes of the upwards revision of the projection.

Before the Covid-19 crisis, independent analysts expected the Government to miss by a small margin the 3.6%-of-GDP deficit target this year, although the gap was expected to surpass 6% of GDP under the scenario of full enforcement of the 40% pension hike this September.

However, under the post-Covid-19 crisis scenario, ING Bank Romania expects 2.1% GDP growth (revised downwards from 3.6% before the crisis).

The Government sketched the 2020 budget planning based on 4.1% GDP growth forecast.

The bank operated only moderate revision for the average inflation forecast from 3% to 2.8% (to reflect lower oil prices).

It expects the local currency to trade at RON 4.85 to EUR, which is not far from the before-crisis consensus expectations. 

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 07:57
Business
ING expects Romania’s public deficit to reach 5% of GDP even without pension hike
17 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s public deficit might exceed 5% of GDP this year even if the Government defers the 40% pension hike planned for September, according to a research report of ING Bank Romania quoted by Profit.ro.

Slower than projected GDP growth, weaker consumption and higher public spending are the main causes of the upwards revision of the projection.

Before the Covid-19 crisis, independent analysts expected the Government to miss by a small margin the 3.6%-of-GDP deficit target this year, although the gap was expected to surpass 6% of GDP under the scenario of full enforcement of the 40% pension hike this September.

However, under the post-Covid-19 crisis scenario, ING Bank Romania expects 2.1% GDP growth (revised downwards from 3.6% before the crisis).

The Government sketched the 2020 budget planning based on 4.1% GDP growth forecast.

The bank operated only moderate revision for the average inflation forecast from 3% to 2.8% (to reflect lower oil prices).

It expects the local currency to trade at RON 4.85 to EUR, which is not far from the before-crisis consensus expectations. 

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

16 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus pandemic: Quarantine or self-isolation for people coming to Romania from 17 countries. Non-essential travel to the EU restricted
16 March 2020
Politics
Romania’s president declares state of emergency to fight the coronavirus: We are in a situation that humanity has not faced in recent history
16 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Doctors complain about lack of protection equipment, Covid-19 tests
16 March 2020
Letters
Comment: Denmark, Poland, Czechia and Slovakia self-isolate because of the Coronavirus. Should Romania do the same?
15 March 2020
Business
Coronavirus in Romania: Foreign and local companies propose 100 measures the Govt. can implement to save the economy
15 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities recommend citizens to stay home, more restrictions to be enforced
14 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: President to decree state of emergency as of Monday. What does this bring?
14 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus crisis: Romania enters third scenario as number of infection cases goes over 100. Three more patients healed

Get in Touch with Us