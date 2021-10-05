ING expects RO central bank to keep refinancing rate on May 12 monetary board

ING Bank says it expects Romania’s National Bank (BNR) to keep the refinancing interest rate unchanged at 1.25% on May 12, when resuming its regular political meetings.

The bank’s analysts expect the next meeting to be “quite eventless,” as BNR should in principle keep the key rate at 1.25% and the level of reserve requirements unchanged, Economica.net reported.

Greater attention will probably be paid to the inflation rate’s evolution, which is starting to generate concerns everywhere, “and Romania is no exception.”

Although ING analysts say they do not believe that future policy changes will be signaled at this meeting, they assume that the wording will not be “as satisfactory as before."

From the beginning of the pandemic until now, the BNR had given up the calendar of regular monetary policy meetings announced since the beginning of the year. Inflation figures will be released on May 13.

(Photo: Antonyesse/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com