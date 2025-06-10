Macro

ING Bank Romania revises 2025 growth forecast for Romania to 0.8%

10 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Following the publication of the detailed Q1 GDP figures (+0.3% y/y), ING Bank Romania revised its 2025 GDP growth forecast for Romania to 0.8% from 1.2% on June 6, reflecting weak momentum and growing downside risks. The bank maintains its 2026 estimate at 2.2%.

The publication of Romania's detailed GDP data for the first quarter of 2025 confirms a fragile growth structure, the bank's research report reads. 

The economy was flat on a quarterly basis and expanded by only 0.3% compared to the first quarter of 2024. Private consumption remained the main growth engine alongside investments, but net exports have offset nearly all those gains.

On the supply side, industry was a major drag, while construction and net taxes offered some support. Services and agriculture were broadly neutral.

Looking ahead, the bank sees the outlook clouded by the upcoming fiscal consolidation package. New tax measures are likely to weigh on consumption and private investments. 

At the same time, the liberalisation of electricity prices from July 2025 could trigger a sharp rise in energy costs. Early signals point to a solid double-digit price increase in electricity prices, which could push inflation towards the 6.0% area in the second half of 2025.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Antonyesse/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

ING Bank Romania revises 2025 growth forecast for Romania to 0.8%

10 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Following the publication of the detailed Q1 GDP figures (+0.3% y/y), ING Bank Romania revised its 2025 GDP growth forecast for Romania to 0.8% from 1.2% on June 6, reflecting weak momentum and growing downside risks. The bank maintains its 2026 estimate at 2.2%.

The publication of Romania's detailed GDP data for the first quarter of 2025 confirms a fragile growth structure, the bank's research report reads. 

The economy was flat on a quarterly basis and expanded by only 0.3% compared to the first quarter of 2024. Private consumption remained the main growth engine alongside investments, but net exports have offset nearly all those gains.

On the supply side, industry was a major drag, while construction and net taxes offered some support. Services and agriculture were broadly neutral.

Looking ahead, the bank sees the outlook clouded by the upcoming fiscal consolidation package. New tax measures are likely to weigh on consumption and private investments. 

At the same time, the liberalisation of electricity prices from July 2025 could trigger a sharp rise in energy costs. Early signals point to a solid double-digit price increase in electricity prices, which could push inflation towards the 6.0% area in the second half of 2025.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Antonyesse/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 June 2025
Sports
Romanian Cristian Chivu appointed Inter Milan head coach, signs contract until 2027
10 June 2025
Society
Nearly 42% of Romanians fear potential war involving their country, INSCOP survey shows
10 June 2025
Politics
Talks on forming new government continue in Romania
10 June 2025
Society
Severe storm hits Bucharest, causing floods and disrupting transport
07 June 2025
Cinema
Romanian film review – Various delights: American Independent FF & Alfred Hitchcock
06 June 2025
Defense
Romanian factory to begin production of three types of military drones
06 June 2025
Society
Several fake news campaigns currently targeting Romanians on social media, official sources say
06 June 2025
Macro
IMF recommends Romania to increase VAT and excise duties, introduce two income tax rates in latest report