Infosan achieves EUR 5 mln revenue in 2024, marking a 10% year-on-year growth

News from Companies

Infosan, the only private pediatric ophthalmology hospital in Romania, reported a turnover of approximately EUR 5 mln in 2024, representing a 10% increase compared to the previous year, despite the challenges posed by economic uncertainties.

At the same time, the company invested EUR 2.2 mln this year to develop the medical services provided to its patients.

"The ophthalmology services market in Romania has experienced significant growth, and the demand for specialised services and high-quality treatments has increased substantially. This trend reflects a growing awareness of the importance of eye health and the need for prevention, early diagnosis, and modern treatments in ophthalmology. At Infosan, we too have continuously grown and adapted to meet these needs. We have strengthened our market position and continue to develop the services we offer, as well as open a new facility to be closer to our patients," stated Călin Ciubotaru, co-founder and CEO of Infosan.

The company began building a new clinic in Bucharest in the third quarter of the year, with a 2 million euro investment funded from its own resources. The new clinic is scheduled to be completed in the first half of 2025. Once fully operational, it will be able to accommodate up to 200 patients daily, offering ophthalmology services for both children and adults.

At the same time, Infosan has expanded its portfolio with an innovative new medical service based on virtual reality – visual therapy. The total investment for this new service amounted to 20,000 euros, covering the setup of a dedicated visual therapy room within Infosan Hospital, equipped with state-of-the-art technologies to maximize treatment efficiency.

Additionally, Infosan has created a specially designed play area for children within the hospital, where young patients can feel safe and comfortable during their medical visits. The project had a value of 32,000 euros.

Infosan is in the process of creating a private waiting area specifically designed for parents with infants, offering both privacy and comfort. The space will feature dedicated facilities for breastfeeding and diaper changing, ensuring parents have access to a safe and suitable environment during their wait. The space is designed to enhance the overall experience, making it more comfortable and relaxing for families seeking the hospital's services.

In addition to expanding its operations, Infosan has supported training programs for medical residents and launched a free screening initiative for children in schools and kindergartens. Through these efforts, the company actively works to prevent and detect common medical conditions in children at an early stage, enabling families to access prompt and effective care. This program aligns with Infosan's strategy to promote the health of younger generations and raise public awareness about the importance of regular medical check-ups.

Established in 2002, Infosan Hospital is one of Bucharest’s foremost ophthalmology centres, offering specialised care with the capacity to treat 3,000 outpatients and 300 day-case patients each month.

Infosan has a dedicated team of 35 medical professionals and provides diagnostic, treatment, and care services for a wide range of ophthalmological conditions in both children and adults. These include myopia management, amblyopia, strabismus, congenital cataracts, and retinopathy of prematurity in children, as well as cataracts, strabismus, retinal conditions, and glaucoma in adults. Over its 22 years of operation, more than 80,000 unique patients have sought care at Infosan.

*This is a Press release.