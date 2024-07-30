Influencer marketing in Romania surpasses EUR 100 mln after threefold increase over three years

The influencer marketing market in Romania has surpassed the threshold of EUR 100 million in terms of campaigns in 2024, marking a 300% increase over three years, according to a study conducted by MOCAPP, a platform that helps brands find the right influencer to reach their desired audience, in partnership with HypeAuditor, an American analytics company.

The study analyzed 587,484 commercial posts and 47,973 content creators from 27 niches.

The results show that the total estimated budget for influencer marketing will exceed EUR 100 million in 2024, a significant increase compared to 2020, when the total market was estimated at EUR 18-23 million per year.

At the European Union level, the share of influencer marketing budgets is 4%-7% of the total Digital Marketing market budget, while in Romania it is somewhere between 22% and 30%.

For the first time in Romania, there is an estimate of the number of content creators involved in advertising campaigns. In June 2024, there were approximately 48,000 active Romanian influencers, each having at least one paid campaign per month.

Romanian influencers mostly have a local audience, making them particularly effective for targeted marketing campaigns.

Most influencer campaigns are on Instagram, where Reels have an average organic reach of 85%, but TikTok is catching up strongly, especially due to the high engagement on the platform.

The same study cited by Economedia reveals that the most important industries investing in Influencer Marketing are Fashion & Retail / FMCG, Beauty & Make-up, Finance & Banking, and Gadgets & Smartphones.

(Photo source: Ammentorp | Dreamstime.com)